HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 November 2025
Sunday, November 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Afrojack Live
Where: Huda Gymkhana Club, Urban Estate, Neki Ram Marg, near Urban Estate, Urban Estate, Sector 4, Gurugram
When: November 30
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: SARAS Food Festival
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: November 29 to December 9
Timing: 11.30am to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Staion: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Zubaan-e-Dilli: A Baithak on the Social Dialects of Old Delhi ft Fouzia Dastango
Where: Dara Shukoh Library, Partition Museum, Ambedkar University, Lothiyan Marg, Old Delhi
When: November 30
Timing: 4pm to 6pm
Entry: ₹600 (Available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Yellow, Red & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: One on One – Arunkumar HG, Sumedh Rajendran, Shambhavi & Ina Puri
Where: Gallery Ragini, F 208, Ground Floor, Lado Sarai
When: November 30
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: 6th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 26 to 30
Timing: 7pm to 9.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Love India to the Max ft Max Amini
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal
When: November 30
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.maxamini.com
Nearest Metro Station: Yahobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)