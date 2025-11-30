HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 November 2025

#TuneIn What: Afrojack Live HT Image

Where: Huda Gymkhana Club, Urban Estate, Neki Ram Marg, near Urban Estate, Urban Estate, Sector 4, Gurugram

When: November 30

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#KhauDelhi

What: SARAS Food Festival

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: November 29 to December 9

Timing: 11.30am to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Staion: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Zubaan-e-Dilli: A Baithak on the Social Dialects of Old Delhi ft Fouzia Dastango

Where: Dara Shukoh Library, Partition Museum, Ambedkar University, Lothiyan Marg, Old Delhi

When: November 30

Timing: 4pm to 6pm

Entry: ₹600 (Available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Yellow, Red & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk What: One on One – Arunkumar HG, Sumedh Rajendran, Shambhavi & Ina Puri

Where: Gallery Ragini, F 208, Ground Floor, Lado Sarai

When: November 30

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#CineCall What: 6th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 26 to 30

Timing: 7pm to 9.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Love India to the Max ft Max Amini

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

When: November 30

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.maxamini.com

Nearest Metro Station: Yahobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)