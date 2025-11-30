Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 30 November 2025

    Sunday, November 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 30, 2025 12:52 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    What: Afrojack Live

    HT Image
    HT Image

    Where: Huda Gymkhana Club, Urban Estate, Neki Ram Marg, near Urban Estate, Urban Estate, Sector 4, Gurugram

    When: November 30

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #KhauDelhi

    What: SARAS Food Festival

    Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    When: November 29 to December 9

    Timing: 11.30am to 9.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Staion: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Zubaan-e-Dilli: A Baithak on the Social Dialects of Old Delhi ft Fouzia Dastango

    Where: Dara Shukoh Library, Partition Museum, Ambedkar University, Lothiyan Marg, Old Delhi

    When: November 30

    Timing: 4pm to 6pm

    Entry: 600 (Available here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Yellow, Red & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: One on One – Arunkumar HG, Sumedh Rajendran, Shambhavi & Ina Puri

    Where: Gallery Ragini, F 208, Ground Floor, Lado Sarai

    When: November 30

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: 6th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival

    Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 26 to 30

    Timing: 7pm to 9.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Love India to the Max ft Max Amini

    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

    When: November 30

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.maxamini.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Yahobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 30 November 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 30 November 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes