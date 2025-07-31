HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 July 2025

#TuneIn What: Sawan – A Celebration of Rain ft Malini Awasthi Catch It Live on Thursday, 31 July 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 31

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Vinyl Visions: Exploring the Dynamic Art of Film Soundtrack Album Covers (from the collection of Arunabha Ghosh)

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road

When: July 26 to August 1

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Nayikas of Tulsidas – Echoes of Dignity and Grace ft Arshia Mathur & Krithika Kumar (Bharatanatyam)

Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 31

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Indian DJ Expo 2025

Where: Halls 1 to 3, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: July 31 to August 2

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: AFD Cine Club Screening | Animal (Directed by Cyril Dion)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: July 31

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Weekly Comedy Night

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: July 31

Timing: 8pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi Special Exhibition

Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: July 31 to Aug 1

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction