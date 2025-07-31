HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 July 2025
Thursday, July 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Sawan – A Celebration of Rain ft Malini Awasthi
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 31
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Vinyl Visions: Exploring the Dynamic Art of Film Soundtrack Album Covers (from the collection of Arunabha Ghosh)
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road
When: July 26 to August 1
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Nayikas of Tulsidas – Echoes of Dignity and Grace ft Arshia Mathur & Krithika Kumar (Bharatanatyam)
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 31
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Indian DJ Expo 2025
Where: Halls 1 to 3, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: July 31 to August 2
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: AFD Cine Club Screening | Animal (Directed by Cyril Dion)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: July 31
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Weekly Comedy Night
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: July 31
Timing: 8pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi Special Exhibition
Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: July 31 to Aug 1
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)