Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 October 2025

    Friday, October 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 10:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Before you begin your weekend, just want to say - Happy Halloween!

    Gram it: Spotted at Delhi University's North Campus was actor Sonam Bajwa, as she clicked pictures of fans cheering her while she got onboard the caravan for a roadshow to promote her upcoming film, Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat. (Photo: ANI)
    Gram it: Spotted at Delhi University's North Campus was actor Sonam Bajwa, as she clicked pictures of fans cheering her while she got onboard the caravan for a roadshow to promote her upcoming film, Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat. (Photo: ANI)

    #TuneIn

    What: Shilpa Rao Live

    Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

    When: October 31

    Timing: 7.15pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Dragoween ft Lush Monsoon, Seventeen Sins & Sickk

    Where: 24/7 Bar, The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba Road

    When: October 31

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: Starting 1,000

    Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

    #CineCall

    What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Memory Lane / De terugreis (Dutch film with English subtitles/ Director: Jelle de Jonge)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 31

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sabrang Festival 2025

    Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

    When: October 31 to November 2

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Shadows of Breath – Artworks of Ravi Kashi

    Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

    When: October 31 to November 1

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Annual Sardar Patel Lecture on Governance – Ajit Doval (National Security Advisor, India), Dr Harivansh (Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha) & Shanti Narain (Secretary General, IC Centre for Governance)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: October 31

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Sound Check with Zakir & Friends

    Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate

    When: October 31

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 31 October 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 31 October 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes