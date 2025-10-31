HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 October 2025

Before you begin your weekend, just want to say - Happy Halloween!
#TuneIn
What: Shilpa Rao Live
Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: October 31
Timing: 7.15pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
What: Dragoween ft Lush Monsoon, Seventeen Sins & Sickk
Where: 24/7 Bar, The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba Road
When: October 31
Timing: 8pm
Entry: Starting ₹1,000
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Memory Lane / De terugreis (Dutch film with English subtitles/ Director: Jelle de Jonge)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sabrang Festival 2025
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: October 31 to November 2
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Shadows of Breath – Artworks of Ravi Kashi
Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave
When: October 31 to November 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Annual Sardar Patel Lecture on Governance – Ajit Doval (National Security Advisor, India), Dr Harivansh (Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha) & Shanti Narain (Secretary General, IC Centre for Governance)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: October 31
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Sound Check with Zakir & Friends
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate