HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 31 October 2025

Before you begin your weekend, just want to say - Happy Halloween! Gram it: Spotted at Delhi University's North Campus was actor Sonam Bajwa, as she clicked pictures of fans cheering her while she got onboard the caravan for a roadshow to promote her upcoming film, Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat. (Photo: ANI)

#TuneIn What: Shilpa Rao Live

Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: October 31

Timing: 7.15pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#TuneIn What: Dragoween ft Lush Monsoon, Seventeen Sins & Sickk

Where: 24/7 Bar, The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba Road

When: October 31

Timing: 8pm

Entry: Starting ₹1,000

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#CineCall What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Memory Lane / De terugreis (Dutch film with English subtitles/ Director: Jelle de Jonge)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Sabrang Festival 2025

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: October 31 to November 2

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: Shadows of Breath – Artworks of Ravi Kashi

Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

When: October 31 to November 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#LitTalk What: Annual Sardar Patel Lecture on Governance – Ajit Doval (National Security Advisor, India), Dr Harivansh (Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha) & Shanti Narain (Secretary General, IC Centre for Governance)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: October 31

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Sound Check with Zakir & Friends

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate

When: October 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)