HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 May 2025

What: Metamorphosis – Works of Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi

Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: May 3 to 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: 13th Delhi Literature Festival

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: May 2 to 4

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Lodhi Road

When: May 4

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Nashist – Dilli Jo Ik Shahar Hai ft Swapna Liddle, Sohail Hashmi, Saif Mahmood & Sanjeevv Upadhyaya

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Swathi Smriti 2025 | Pt Suresh Gandharv (Hindustani Vocal), Vidushi Monica Vaid & disciples (Bharatanatyam)

Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: May 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: An evening with Burman's songs

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: May 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Mid-Life Ghabrahat ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: May 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: The Flea Street Exhibition

Where: Epicuria – Food & Entertainment Hub, Nehru Place

When: April 19 to May 4

Timing: 2pm to 1am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

