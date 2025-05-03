HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 May 2025
Sunday, May 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Metamorphosis – Works of Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi
Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: May 3 to 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: 13th Delhi Literature Festival
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: May 2 to 4
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi
Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Lodhi Road
When: May 4
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Nashist – Dilli Jo Ik Shahar Hai ft Swapna Liddle, Sohail Hashmi, Saif Mahmood & Sanjeevv Upadhyaya
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Swathi Smriti 2025 | Pt Suresh Gandharv (Hindustani Vocal), Vidushi Monica Vaid & disciples (Bharatanatyam)
Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)
When: May 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: An evening with Burman's songs
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: May 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Mid-Life Ghabrahat ft Angad Singh Ranyal
Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: May 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: The Flea Street Exhibition
Where: Epicuria – Food & Entertainment Hub, Nehru Place
When: April 19 to May 4
Timing: 2pm to 1am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)