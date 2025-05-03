Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 03, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Sunday, May 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on Sunday, 4 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Sunday, 4 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

What: Metamorphosis – Works of Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi

Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: May 3 to 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: 13th Delhi Literature Festival

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: May 2 to 4

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Meri Biwi Ki Shaadi

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20, Lodhi Road

When: May 4

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Nashist – Dilli Jo Ik Shahar Hai ft Swapna Liddle, Sohail Hashmi, Saif Mahmood & Sanjeevv Upadhyaya

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Swathi Smriti 2025 | Pt Suresh Gandharv (Hindustani Vocal), Vidushi Monica Vaid & disciples (Bharatanatyam)

Where: Samvet Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: May 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: An evening with Burman's songs

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: May 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Mid-Life Ghabrahat ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: May 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: The Flea Street Exhibition

Where: Epicuria – Food & Entertainment Hub, Nehru Place

When: April 19 to May 4

Timing: 2pm to 1am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 4 May 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On