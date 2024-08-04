HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 August 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Striking StripesWhere: Central Atrium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 23 to August 10Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #TuneInWhat: Pop Rock ft Aronjoy DasWhere: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya NagarWhen: August 5Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #LitTalkWhat: Unpartitioned Time: A Daughter’s StoryWhere: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 5Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: 2 Woke Girls ft Shreya Priyam & Shashi DhimanWhere: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas VillageWhen: August 5Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction