Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 August 2024

HT Correspondent
Aug 04, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of August 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Striking Stripes

Where: Central Atrium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 23 to August 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Pop Rock ft Aronjoy Das

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: August 5

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Unpartitioned Time: A Daughter’s Story

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: 2 Woke Girls ft Shreya Priyam & Shashi Dhiman

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 5

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
