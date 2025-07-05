HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 July 2025
Saturday, July 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Raju Raja Ram aur Main ft Sharman Joshi
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 5
Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Rhythmic Parenting – Aprajita D Sadhu & Salone Zutshi in conversation
Where: Multi-Purpose Hall, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Hazrat Sufi Inayat Khan's Birthday Celebration | Sufiana Kalan ft Ragini Rainu, Chanchal Singh (Tabla), Shamboo Sisodia (Sarangi) & Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium)
Where: Hazrat Sufi Inayat Khan Dargah, 129 Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin, Lodhi Road
When: July 5
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Scientists and their Wild Worlds – Short films screening
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road
When: July 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: NFT & AI Art Show
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg
When: July 5
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: In Conversation: The Artist and the Curator ft Gulammohammed Sheikh & Roobina Karode
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: July 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: The Menopause Movement
Where: Fika Coffee Co, T 40, Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas
When: July 5
Timing: 3pm to 5pm
Entry: www.allevents.in
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 5
Timing: 5.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi & Teej Edit – Fashion, Lifestyle & Kids Exhibition
Where: Punjabi Bagh Club (Ground No 2), Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh
When: July 5
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)