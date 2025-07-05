HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 July 2025

#Staged What: Raju Raja Ram aur Main ft Sharman Joshi Catch It Live on Saturday, 5 July 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 5

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Rhythmic Parenting – Aprajita D Sadhu & Salone Zutshi in conversation

Where: Multi-Purpose Hall, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Hazrat Sufi Inayat Khan's Birthday Celebration | Sufiana Kalan ft Ragini Rainu, Chanchal Singh (Tabla), Shamboo Sisodia (Sarangi) & Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium)

Where: Hazrat Sufi Inayat Khan Dargah, 129 Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin, Lodhi Road

When: July 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Scientists and their Wild Worlds – Short films screening

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road

When: July 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: NFT & AI Art Show

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

When: July 5

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: In Conversation: The Artist and the Curator ft Gulammohammed Sheikh & Roobina Karode

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: July 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: The Menopause Movement

Where: Fika Coffee Co, T 40, Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas

When: July 5

Timing: 3pm to 5pm

Entry: www.allevents.in

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 5

Timing: 5.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi & Teej Edit – Fashion, Lifestyle & Kids Exhibition

Where: Punjabi Bagh Club (Ground No 2), Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh

When: July 5

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction