Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 July 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 12:37 AM IST

Saturday, July 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged 

What: Raju Raja Ram aur Main ft Sharman Joshi 

Catch It Live on Saturday, 5 July 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House 

When: July 5 

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#LitTalk 

What: Rhythmic Parenting – Aprajita D Sadhu & Salone Zutshi in conversation 

Where: Multi-Purpose Hall, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road 

When: July 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)  

 

#TuneIn

What: Hazrat Sufi Inayat Khan's Birthday Celebration | Sufiana Kalan ft Ragini Rainu, Chanchal Singh (Tabla), Shamboo Sisodia (Sarangi) & Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium)

Where: Hazrat Sufi Inayat Khan Dargah, 129 Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin, Lodhi Road 

When: July 5 

Timing: 6.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)   

 

#CineCall 

What: Scientists and their Wild Worlds – Short films screening  

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road 

When: July 5 

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)  

 

#ArtAttack 

What: NFT & AI Art Show 

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg 

When: July 5 

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free (Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)  

 

#LitTalk 

What: In Conversation: The Artist and the Curator ft Gulammohammed Sheikh & Roobina Karode 

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket 

When: July 5 

Timing: 6pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) 

 

#DelhiTalkies 

What: The Menopause Movement 

Where: Fika Coffee Co, T 40, Hauz Khas Village, Hauz Khas 

When: July 5 

Timing: 3pm to 5pm 

Entry: www.allevents.in

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Vipul Goyal Unleashed  

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram 

When: July 5

Timing: 5.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) 

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Rakhi & Teej Edit – Fashion, Lifestyle & Kids Exhibition 

Where: Punjabi Bagh Club (Ground No 2), Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh

When: July 5 

Timing: 11am 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

