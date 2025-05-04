HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 May 2025

#StepUp What: Delhi Nritya & Sangeet Mahotsav | Vidushi Swati Sinha & Vidushi Gauri Diwakar (Kathak duet) Catch It Live on Monday, 5 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: May 5 to 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Lusophone Film Fest | The Daughters of Fire

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: May 5

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Becoming – Celebrating Illustrations in Children's Books in India

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 23 to May 6

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Recital by Karuna Ketan Bhakta

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Lock The Box – Book Fest

Where: Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

When: May 2 to 11

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Pranav Sharma Live

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: May 5

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

