HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 May 2025
Monday, May 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Delhi Nritya & Sangeet Mahotsav | Vidushi Swati Sinha & Vidushi Gauri Diwakar (Kathak duet)
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: May 5 to 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Lusophone Film Fest | The Daughters of Fire
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: May 5
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Becoming – Celebrating Illustrations in Children's Books in India
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 23 to May 6
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Recital by Karuna Ketan Bhakta
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Lock The Box – Book Fest
Where: Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden
When: May 2 to 11
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pranav Sharma Live
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: May 5
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)