Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 September 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 12:00 am IST

Friday, September 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: HT City Friday Jam | Lashcurry Live

Catch It Live on Friday, 5 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
Catch It Live on Friday, 5 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Fanda Naach: A Fantasy

Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: September 5 & 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Samlapa: The Dialogue Series | Odissi Dance: Aesthethics, Therapeutics, Metaphysics – Reela Hota, Saurabh Kumar Tiwari, Prof Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, Prof Rajnish Kumar Mishra, Prof Ajay Verma & Prof KG Suresh

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: PRAVAH – Celebrating the Flow of Life

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

When: September 5 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Conference on South Asia’s Manuscript Traditions and Mathematical contributions – Prof K Ramasubramanian, Prof MD Srinivas, Govind Mohan

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: September 5

Timing: 9.30am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Telling Lies – A Standup Solo by Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Asia – Season ’25

Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: September 5 & 6

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 September 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On