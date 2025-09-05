HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 September 2025
Friday, September 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: HT City Friday Jam | Lashcurry Live
Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram
When: September 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: Fanda Naach: A Fantasy
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: September 5 & 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Samlapa: The Dialogue Series | Odissi Dance: Aesthethics, Therapeutics, Metaphysics – Reela Hota, Saurabh Kumar Tiwari, Prof Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, Prof Rajnish Kumar Mishra, Prof Ajay Verma & Prof KG Suresh
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: PRAVAH – Celebrating the Flow of Life
Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg
When: September 5 to 11
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Conference on South Asia’s Manuscript Traditions and Mathematical contributions – Prof K Ramasubramanian, Prof MD Srinivas, Govind Mohan
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: September 5
Timing: 9.30am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Telling Lies – A Standup Solo by Aashish Solanki
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: September 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Asia – Season ’25
Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: September 5 & 6
Timings: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)