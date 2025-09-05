HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 September 2025

#TuneIn What: HT City Friday Jam | Lashcurry Live Catch It Live on Friday, 5 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur on the Yellow Line and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Fanda Naach: A Fantasy

Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: September 5 & 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Samlapa: The Dialogue Series | Odissi Dance: Aesthethics, Therapeutics, Metaphysics – Reela Hota, Saurabh Kumar Tiwari, Prof Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, Prof Rajnish Kumar Mishra, Prof Ajay Verma & Prof KG Suresh

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: PRAVAH – Celebrating the Flow of Life

Where: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS), 1, Rafi Marg

When: September 5 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Conference on South Asia’s Manuscript Traditions and Mathematical contributions – Prof K Ramasubramanian, Prof MD Srinivas, Govind Mohan

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: September 5

Timing: 9.30am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Telling Lies – A Standup Solo by Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Asia – Season ’25

Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: September 5 & 6

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

