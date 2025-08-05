Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 August 2025

Published on: Aug 05, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Wednesday, August 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#DelhiTalkies

What: Delhi Book & Stationery Fair 2025

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 6 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Where: Halls 12 & 12A, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

When: August 6 to 10

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: 64th National Exhibition of Art

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi Galleries, Ravindra Bhavan, Mandi House

When: August 6 to September 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Samsadhan – Kathak recital conceptualised, choreographed & designed by Ritusri Chaudhuri

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: M. S. Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India – Priyambada Jayakumar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Shashi Tharoor, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi & Navtej Sarna

Where: Multipurpose Hall, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: August 6

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Mayhem ft DJ Zuby

Where: Klub Hermis (Ground Floor), Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram

When: August 6

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 6

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

