HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 August 2025
Wednesday, August 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Delhi Book & Stationery Fair 2025
Where: Halls 12 & 12A, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: August 6 to 10
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: 64th National Exhibition of Art
Where: Lalit Kala Akademi Galleries, Ravindra Bhavan, Mandi House
When: August 6 to September 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Samsadhan – Kathak recital conceptualised, choreographed & designed by Ritusri Chaudhuri
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: M. S. Swaminathan: The Man Who Fed India – Priyambada Jayakumar, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Shashi Tharoor, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi & Navtej Sarna
Where: Multipurpose Hall, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: August 6
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Mayhem ft DJ Zuby
Where: Klub Hermis (Ground Floor), Corporate Park, Lemon Tree Hotel, Sector 60, Gurugram
When: August 6
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 6
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)