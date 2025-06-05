Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 05, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Friday, June 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Cock — A Play About Love, Labels, and Everything In Between

Catch It Live on Friday, 6 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: June 6

Timing: 6pm & 8.30pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#CineCall

What: Pots of Millet, Faces of Gold: Transformation

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#TuneIn

What: A Musical Dastangoi on the Life and Times of Ameer Khusro — Jo Dooba So Pyaar

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 6

Timing: 4.30pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)   

 

#Staged 
What: Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival | Daaku Sultana

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: June 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#ArtAttack

What: EcoReels Film Festival 2025: Celebrating World Environment Day

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Paqueando – A Musical Tribute to Paco de Lucía

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#Staged 

What: Theatrical Performance — Pushkin Is Alive and A Feast in Time of Plague

Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House

When: June 6

Timing: 11.30am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)  

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 6

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

