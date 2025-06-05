HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 6 June 2025
Friday, June 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Cock — A Play About Love, Labels, and Everything In Between
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: June 6
Timing: 6pm & 8.30pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Pots of Millet, Faces of Gold: Transformation
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: A Musical Dastangoi on the Life and Times of Ameer Khusro — Jo Dooba So Pyaar
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: June 6
Timing: 4.30pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Sheila Bharat Ram Theatre Festival | Daaku Sultana
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: June 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: EcoReels Film Festival 2025: Celebrating World Environment Day
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Paqueando – A Musical Tribute to Paco de Lucía
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Theatrical Performance — Pushkin Is Alive and A Feast in Time of Plague
Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House
When: June 6
Timing: 11.30am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 6
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)