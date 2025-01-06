HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 January 2025
Jan 06, 2025 09:00 PM IST
Tuesday, Jan 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Touchable Emotions
Where: Art Magnum Gallery, 66/2C, Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai
When: Jan 7 to Feb 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Main Tum Hoon, Tum Main Ho!
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter Shopping Carnival Noida
Where: Ramleela Ground, Sector-46, Noida
When: Jan 1 to 26
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: ₹50
Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden (Blue & Magenta Lines)