HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 August 2025
Friday, August 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Zikr-e-Irshad – Remembering Irshad Khan Sikandar
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 8
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.talesofcity.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Anime-Verse: Anime Fans Festival & Meet-up
Where: Saket Social, DLF Avenue Mall, Saket
When: August 8
Timing: 5pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram ft Anvita Jain
Where: Auditorium, Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodi Estate
When: August 8
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Shared Worlds
Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: August 4 to 13
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Delhi Premier League Season 2: New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli-6
Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Feroze Shah Kotla
When: August 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Prem Yatra – A Musical Storytelling of Radha Krishna's Divine Love
Where: Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: August 8
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Vogue Wedding Atelier
Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: August 8 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)