Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 08:10 pm IST

Friday, August 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Zikr-e-Irshad – Remembering Irshad Khan Sikandar

Catch It Live on Friday, 8 August 2025. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Catch It Live on Friday, 8 August 2025. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 8

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.talesofcity.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Anime-Verse: Anime Fans Festival & Meet-up

Where: Saket Social, DLF Avenue Mall, Saket

When: August 8

Timing: 5pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Arangetram ft Anvita Jain

Where: Auditorium, Chinmaya Mission, 89, Lodi Estate

When: August 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Shared Worlds

Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: August 4 to 13

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Delhi Premier League Season 2: New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli-6

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Feroze Shah Kotla

When: August 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Prem Yatra – A Musical Storytelling of Radha Krishna's Divine Love

Where: Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: August 8

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Vogue Wedding Atelier

Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: August 8 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 August 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On