HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Penguin Book Fair Gram it: After recording the hottest July day in two years on Monday, Delhi witnessed pleasant rains on Tuesday. Enjoying the weather to its fullest were some residents who took to cycling amid rainfall at Kartavya Path. Those of you planning to step out today can expect cloudy sky and light rain, as per India Met Department (IMD). (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO

When: July 8 to 12

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#LitTalk What: The Durian Flavour: India and ASEAN after a decade of the Act East Policy by Gurjit Singh (Discussants: Preeti Saran, Anup Singh, Sonu Trivedi | Moderator: Alok Bansal)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Apaatnama – A play based on Emergency (Director: Sunil Rawat)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 8

Timing: 6 pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: IIC Double Bill | Rabab Recital Ft. Imran Khan

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 8

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop – Moon Lamp Making

Where: Cafe Hawkers, L-22, Radial Road, Near Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place (CP)

When: July 8

Timing: 3.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show

Where: The Social House, Building No 18, Hauz Khas Village

When: July 8

Timing: 7.30pm & 9.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree What: The Annual Ankur Rakhee Bazaar

Where: The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: July 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

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