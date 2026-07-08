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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, July 8 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 8, 2026, 24:00:55 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Penguin Book Fair

    Gram it: After recording the hottest July day in two years on Monday, Delhi witnessed pleasant rains on Tuesday. Enjoying the weather to its fullest were some residents who took to cycling amid rainfall at Kartavya Path. Those of you planning to step out today can expect cloudy sky and light rain, as per India Met Department (IMD). (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)
    Gram it: After recording the hottest July day in two years on Monday, Delhi witnessed pleasant rains on Tuesday. Enjoying the weather to its fullest were some residents who took to cycling amid rainfall at Kartavya Path. Those of you planning to step out today can expect cloudy sky and light rain, as per India Met Department (IMD). (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

    Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO

    When: July 8 to 12

    Timing: 10am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: The Durian Flavour: India and ASEAN after a decade of the Act East Policy by Gurjit Singh (Discussants: Preeti Saran, Anup Singh, Sonu Trivedi | Moderator: Alok Bansal)

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 8

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Apaatnama – A play based on Emergency (Director: Sunil Rawat)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: July 8

    Timing: 6 pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: IIC Double Bill | Rabab Recital Ft. Imran Khan

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 8

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop – Moon Lamp Making

    Where: Cafe Hawkers, L-22, Radial Road, Near Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: July 8

    Timing: 3.15pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show

    Where: The Social House, Building No 18, Hauz Khas Village

    When: July 8

    Timing: 7.30pm & 9.15pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Annual Ankur Rakhee Bazaar

    Where: The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

    When: July 8

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow @htcitydelhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 8 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 8 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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