HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Penguin Book Fair
Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO
When: July 8 to 12
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Durian Flavour: India and ASEAN after a decade of the Act East Policy by Gurjit Singh (Discussants: Preeti Saran, Anup Singh, Sonu Trivedi | Moderator: Alok Bansal)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Apaatnama – A play based on Emergency (Director: Sunil Rawat)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 8
Timing: 6 pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Double Bill | Rabab Recital Ft. Imran Khan
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop – Moon Lamp Making
Where: Cafe Hawkers, L-22, Radial Road, Near Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place (CP)
When: July 8
Timing: 3.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: New Club In Town – A StandUp Comedy LineUp Show
Where: The Social House, Building No 18, Hauz Khas Village
When: July 8
Timing: 7.30pm & 9.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Annual Ankur Rakhee Bazaar
Where: The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: July 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcitydelhijunction