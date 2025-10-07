Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 October 2025

    Wednesday, October 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 8:46 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #ArtAttack

    What: Mirror Man, Mirror Me – Watercolour artworks by Shibu Natesan

    Gram it: That's how dark clouds took over Delhi on Tuesday, like an alien attack! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert, for the Capital, on Tuesday. Here's a view of the War Memorial and an overcast skyline above the India Gate. (Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)
    Gram it: That's how dark clouds took over Delhi on Tuesday, like an alien attack! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert, for the Capital, on Tuesday. Here's a view of the War Memorial and an overcast skyline above the India Gate. (Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)

    Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park

    When: October 8 to November 20

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Aarambh ft Chinmayee Athale Oak (Hindustani Classical Vocal) & Saket Sahu (Violin)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 8

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Parampara Series 2025 ft Raja Radha Reddy (Kuchipudi)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 8

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Ram – Dance drama based on the life of Lord Ram

    Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 8

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Loose Emotions ft Vidit Sharma, Gaurav Kapoor & Kaustubh Aggarwal

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: October 8

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Saman Emporio – Festive Chikankari Exhibition

    Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road

    When: October 7 & 8

    Timing: 10am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 8 October 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 8 October 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes