HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 October 2025

What: Mirror Man, Mirror Me – Watercolour artworks by Shibu Natesan

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park

When: October 8 to November 20

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 8

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Ram – Dance drama based on the life of Lord Ram