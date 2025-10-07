HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 8 October 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Mirror Man, Mirror Me – Watercolour artworks by Shibu Natesan
Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park
When: October 8 to November 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Aarambh ft Chinmayee Athale Oak (Hindustani Classical Vocal) & Saket Sahu (Violin)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Parampara Series 2025 ft Raja Radha Reddy (Kuchipudi)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Ram – Dance drama based on the life of Lord Ram
Where: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 8
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Loose Emotions ft Vidit Sharma, Gaurav Kapoor & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Saman Emporio – Festive Chikankari Exhibition
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre (IIIC), 87-88, Lodi Estate, Lodhi Road
When: October 7 & 8
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)