HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 August 2025

#Staged What: Humare Ram ft Ashutosh Rana & Rahull R Bhuchar Catch It Live on Saturday, 9 August 2025. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 8 to 10

Timing: 2pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Realms of Peace V – Solo Exhibition of Paintings by Bhaskar Singha

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 7 to 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF) 2025

Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

When: August 8 to 10

Timing: 10am

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#PlayDate

What: A Transient Life – Mental health wellbeing workshop

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kaun-Main?!?! – Stand Up Comedy ft Appurv Gupta

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram

When: August 9

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Jaypore Sale

Where: Himachal Bhawan, 27, Sikandra Road, Mandi House

When: August 8 to 17

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

