HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 August 2025

#Staged
What: Humare Ram ft Ashutosh Rana & Rahull R Bhuchar
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 8 to 10
Timing: 2pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Realms of Peace V – Solo Exhibition of Paintings by Bhaskar Singha
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 7 to 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF) 2025
Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg
When: August 8 to 10
Timing: 10am
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#PlayDate
What: A Transient Life – Mental health wellbeing workshop
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kaun-Main?!?! – Stand Up Comedy ft Appurv Gupta
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram
When: August 9
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Jaypore Sale
Where: Himachal Bhawan, 27, Sikandra Road, Mandi House
When: August 8 to 17
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)