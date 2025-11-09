HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 November 2025

#TuneIn
What: Indian Ocean Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 9
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: 66th SAARC Literature Festival –
Where: Academy of Fine Arts and Literature, 4/6 Siri Fort Institutional Area (Opposite Gate 2 of Siri Fort Auditorium)
When: November 9 to 12
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Dastan-e Guru Dutt ft Mahmood Farooqui
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: November 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Baithak ft Vandana
Where: Dearie, First Floor, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida
When: November 9
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Museum on the Wheels – Artworks by Sukhvir Sanghal
Where: Gallery 1 & 2, Lalit Kala Akademi, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House
When: November 6 to 13
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Sterben / Dying (German film with English subtitles/ Director: Matthias Glasner)
Where: Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place (CP)
When: November 9
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh Gujral Live
Where: Studio XO, Ground floor, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: November 9
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Grand Handloom Fair
Where: Dastkar Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: November 6 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)