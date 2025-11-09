HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 November 2025

#TuneIn What: Indian Ocean Live Gram it: Roars and growls returned as the National Zoological Park aka Delhi Zoo reopened on Saturday, after being shut for more than two months as part of the precautionary measures taken post detection of avian influenza in its waterbird aviary. In no time, the place was filled with visitors as several people turned up to view animals, such as this tiger in its enclosure. (Photo: Arun Sharma/PTI)

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 9

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: 66th SAARC Literature Festival –

Where: Academy of Fine Arts and Literature, 4/6 Siri Fort Institutional Area (Opposite Gate 2 of Siri Fort Auditorium)

When: November 9 to 12

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Dastan-e Guru Dutt ft Mahmood Farooqui

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: November 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn What: Sufi Baithak ft Vandana

Where: Dearie, First Floor, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: November 9

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack What: Museum on the Wheels – Artworks by Sukhvir Sanghal

Where: Gallery 1 & 2, Lalit Kala Akademi, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House

When: November 6 to 13

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Sterben / Dying (German film with English subtitles/ Director: Matthias Glasner)

Where: Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

When: November 9

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs What: Harsh Gujral Live

Where: Studio XO, Ground floor, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: November 9

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree What: The Grand Handloom Fair

Where: Dastkar Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: November 6 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: ₹40

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)