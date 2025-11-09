Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 November 2025

    Sunday, November 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 09, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Indian Ocean Live

    Gram it: Roars and growls returned as the National Zoological Park aka Delhi Zoo reopened on Saturday, after being shut for more than two months as part of the precautionary measures taken post detection of avian influenza in its waterbird aviary. In no time, the place was filled with visitors as several people turned up to view animals, such as this tiger in its enclosure. (Photo: Arun Sharma/PTI)
    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: November 9

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: 66th SAARC Literature Festival –

    Where: Academy of Fine Arts and Literature, 4/6 Siri Fort Institutional Area (Opposite Gate 2 of Siri Fort Auditorium)

    When: November 9 to 12

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Dastan-e Guru Dutt ft Mahmood Farooqui

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: November 9

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sufi Baithak ft Vandana

    Where: Dearie, First Floor, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

    When: November 9

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Museum on the Wheels – Artworks by Sukhvir Sanghal

    Where: Gallery 1 & 2, Lalit Kala Akademi, 35 Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House

    When: November 6 to 13

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Sterben / Dying (German film with English subtitles/ Director: Matthias Glasner)

    Where: Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: November 9

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh Gujral Live

    Where: Studio XO, Ground floor, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: November 9

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Grand Handloom Fair

    Where: Dastkar Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

    When: November 6 to 17

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: 40

    Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

