Mon, Sept 08, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 September 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Tuesday, September 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood with an Australian Twist ft Australian Indian Orchestra

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash II

When: September 9

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.townscript.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: PAMFIR – French film with English subtitles

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: September 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Samarpan: The Art of Remembrance – Solo exhibition by Amrita Ghosh

Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place (CP)

When: August 22 to September 22

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Anshu, Badal, Inder & Gourav

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 9

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Ganesh Utsav

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: September 7 to 18

Timing: Noon to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

