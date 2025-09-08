HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 9 September 2025

#TuneIn What: Bollywood with an Australian Twist ft Australian Indian Orchestra Where: Depot48, M-9, Greater Kailash II When: September 9Timing: 9pmEntry: www.townscript.comNearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) #CineCallWhat: PAMFIR – French film with English subtitles Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi EstateWhen: September 9Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #ArtAttackWhat: Samarpan: The Art of Remembrance – Solo exhibition by Amrita GhoshWhere: Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place (CP) When: August 22 to September 22Timing: 11am to 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #JustForLaughsWhat: The Lineup ft Anshu, Badal, Inder & GouravWhere: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: September 9Timing: 9.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpree What: Ganesh Utsav Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida When: September 7 to 18 Timing: Noon to 9.30pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line) For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction