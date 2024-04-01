HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 1
The day of April 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Pop ft Adity & Anirban
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: April 1
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Modern South Asia
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: India Illustrated
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28
When: March 29 to April 7
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Rajasthan Utsav
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 27 to April 2
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Open Mic ft Manik Mahna
Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: April 1
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)