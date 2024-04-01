 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 1 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 1

ByHT Correspondents
Apr 01, 2024 03:38 PM IST

The day of April 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: Pop ft Adity & Anirban

Catch It Live on April 1

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: April 1

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Modern South Asia

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: India Illustrated

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28

When: March 29 to April 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Rajasthan Utsav

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 27 to April 2

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Open Mic ft Manik Mahna

Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: April 1

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
