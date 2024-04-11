 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 11 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 11

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 11, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#ArtAttack

What: Art Beyond Labels

Catch It Live on April 11
Catch It Live on April 11

Where: Ajanta Hall, First Floor, National Museum, Janpath

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

When: April 9 to 14

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: 20

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Bhavayami Raghuramam | Bharatanatyam & Kuchipudi Recital ft Dr G Ratheesh Babu

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Holi

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: April 11

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Shamiyana | Indian Classical Music Recital ft Soumitra Thakur & Pt Ram Kumar Mishra

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Thursday Tickles ft Srijan Kaushik, Rajneesh Kapoor & Vikramjeet Singh

Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas

When: April 11

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 11
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On