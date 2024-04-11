HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 11
The day of April 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#ArtAttack
What: Art Beyond Labels
Where: Ajanta Hall, First Floor, National Museum, Janpath
When: April 9 to 14
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: ₹20
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Bhavayami Raghuramam | Bharatanatyam & Kuchipudi Recital ft Dr G Ratheesh Babu
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Holi
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: April 11
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Shamiyana | Indian Classical Music Recital ft Soumitra Thakur & Pt Ram Kumar Mishra
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Thursday Tickles ft Srijan Kaushik, Rajneesh Kapoor & Vikramjeet Singh
Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas
When: April 11
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)