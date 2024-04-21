 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 21 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 21

ByHT Correspondents
Apr 21, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#StepUp

What: Main Tawaif

Catch It Live on April 21
Catch It Live on April 21

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Astapura

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: April 16 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Born to Sing

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Lemons & Peaches ft Gursimran Khamba

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: April 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Industry Boiler Stage ft Ankytrixx & Blithe

Where: Diablo, Qutab Garden, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

When: April 21

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 21
