HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 21
The day of April 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#StepUp
What: Main Tawaif
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Astapura
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: April 16 to 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Born to Sing
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Lemons & Peaches ft Gursimran Khamba
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: April 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Industry Boiler Stage ft Ankytrixx & Blithe
Where: Diablo, Qutab Garden, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli
When: April 21
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
