 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 24 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 24

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2024 06:10 AM IST

The day of April 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#TuneIn

What: The Coke Studio Experience ft Zikrr

Catch It Live on April 24
Catch It Live on April 24

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When: April 24

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line) 

 

#StepUp

What: Jalsa | Kathak ft Manoj Gangani

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Paradise Regained

Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links

When: April 24 to June 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line) 

 

#CineCall

What: Indie Talkies | Nagarkirtan

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: April 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta 

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 86, Iris Broadway, Gurugram 

When: April 24 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram   

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 24
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On