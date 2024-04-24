HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 24
The day of April 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: The Coke Studio Experience ft Zikrr
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: April 24
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Jalsa | Kathak ft Manoj Gangani
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Paradise Regained
Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links
When: April 24 to June 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Indie Talkies | Nagarkirtan
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: April 24
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 86, Iris Broadway, Gurugram
When: April 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram