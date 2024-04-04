HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 4
The day of April 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#FleaSpree
What: Summer Mela
Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Kisan Haat, Anuvrat Marg, Chattarpur
When: April 4 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Rang Habib | Kanupriya
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Coincidence of Time and Being
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53 Defence Colony
When: March 20 to April 13
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: New Jokes Night ft Swati Sachdeva, Manik Mahna & Nishant Suri
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: April 4
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction