HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 4

#FleaSpree What: Summer Mela Catch It Live on April 4

Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Kisan Haat, Anuvrat Marg, Chattarpur

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When: April 4 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: ₹40

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Rang Habib | Kanupriya

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Coincidence of Time and Being

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53 Defence Colony

When: March 20 to April 13

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: New Jokes Night ft Swati Sachdeva, Manik Mahna & Nishant Suri

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: April 4

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction