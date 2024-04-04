 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 4 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 4

ByHT Correspondents
Apr 04, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The day of April 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#FleaSpree

What: Summer Mela

Catch It Live on April 4
Catch It Live on April 4

Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Kisan Haat, Anuvrat Marg, Chattarpur

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When: April 4 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: 40

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

 

#Staged

What: Rang Habib | Kanupriya

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: The Coincidence of Time and Being

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53 Defence Colony

When: March 20 to April 13

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: New Jokes Night ft Swati Sachdeva, Manik Mahna & Nishant Suri

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: April 4

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 4
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On