HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 9

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2024 12:29 PM IST

The day of April 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!

#StepUp

What: Ram Aagaman | Kathak Recital ft Guru Shovana Narayan & Asavari Repertory

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: April 7

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Voices of Women

Where: Art Garde, A2/22 Safdarjung Enclave

When: April 9 to 15

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jazz ft Vatsal & Zahra

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: April 9

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Workshop on Bihu Dance

Where: Meghdoot Theatre Complex, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: April 7 to 11

Timing: 4pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Vasansi Jaipur Delhi Sale

Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash I

When: April 2 to 11

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

