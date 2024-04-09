HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 9
The day of April 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#StepUp
What: Ram Aagaman | Kathak Recital ft Guru Shovana Narayan & Asavari Repertory
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: April 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Voices of Women
Where: Art Garde, A2/22 Safdarjung Enclave
When: April 9 to 15
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz ft Vatsal & Zahra
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: April 9
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Workshop on Bihu Dance
Where: Meghdoot Theatre Complex, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 7 to 11
Timing: 4pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Vasansi Jaipur Delhi Sale
Where: Samavar Hall, B-36, Pamposh Enclave, Greater Kailash I
When: April 2 to 11
Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)