HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 11
The day of December 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Monday blues hitting you hard along with the cold? Check out these exciting events to help you soar through the day:
#CineCall
What: Kinoteka Film Festival | Doppelgänger. The Double
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Joie de Vivre
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 11 to 15
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Monday Stand Up Night ft. Rajat Chauhan
Where: Buho - Culinary Bar, AR-301, 81 High Street, Sector 81, Faridabad
When: December 11
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Syrup
Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, 1, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Shahdara
When: December 10 to 11
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)