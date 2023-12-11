close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 11

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 11, 2023 10:25 AM IST

The day of December 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Monday blues hitting you hard along with the cold? Check out these exciting events to help you soar through the day:

#CineCall

This Polish film, directed by Jan Holoubek, is a psychological drama about the lives of two men living on opposite sides of the Iron Curtain.
What: Kinoteka Film Festival | Doppelgänger. The Double

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

This group exhibition curated by Shonali Majumdar and Neeta Soni features works by Arun Pandit, Sachin Jaltare, Ashok Chowdhary, Rakesh Dayal, Lalit Arora and Ritvick Bargotra, among others.
What: Joie de Vivre

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 11 to 15

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Rajat Chauhan will be hosting the night.
What: Monday Stand Up Night ft. Rajat Chauhan

Where: Buho - Culinary Bar, AR-301, 81 High Street, Sector 81, Faridabad

When: December 11

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

The exhibition will have on display jewellery, clothes, footwear and home decor items, among others.
What: Wedding Syrup

Where: The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi, 1, CBD, Maharaja Surajmal Marg, Shahdara

When: December 10 to 11

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma (Blue Line)

 

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2023 HindustanTimes
