    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 16 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, Dec 16 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 16, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #LitTalk

    Gram it: It's legit winter! Visitors at the India Gate are spotted wrapped up in warm clothes as mornings turn foggy in the city, As the cold wave begins to intensify, the mercury dips and gets set to make new records. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    What: I Am A Fleeting Moment In Time – Shovana Narayan & Maya ‘Parijat’

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 16

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Yarol Poupaud Live

    Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

    When: December 16

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: New On New

    Where: ChampaTree Art Gallery, W-114, Greater Kailash II

    When: December 13 to January 4, 2026

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Comedy Nights Trio ft Kaustubh Aggarwal, Vidit Sharma & Kushagra Srivastava

    Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

    When: December 16

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Shilp Utsav

    Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

    When: December 9 to 25

    Timing: Noon to 9.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

