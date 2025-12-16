HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 16 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk Gram it: It's legit winter! Visitors at the India Gate are spotted wrapped up in warm clothes as mornings turn foggy in the city, As the cold wave begins to intensify, the mercury dips and gets set to make new records. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

What: I Am A Fleeting Moment In Time – Shovana Narayan & Maya ‘Parijat’

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Yarol Poupaud Live

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: December 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: New On New

Where: ChampaTree Art Gallery, W-114, Greater Kailash II

When: December 13 to January 4, 2026

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Nights Trio ft Kaustubh Aggarwal, Vidit Sharma & Kushagra Srivastava

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: December 16

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)

#FleaSpree What: Shilp Utsav

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

When: December 9 to 25

Timing: Noon to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)