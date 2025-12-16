HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 16 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#LitTalk
What: I Am A Fleeting Moment In Time – Shovana Narayan & Maya ‘Parijat’
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Yarol Poupaud Live
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: December 16
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: New On New
Where: ChampaTree Art Gallery, W-114, Greater Kailash II
When: December 13 to January 4, 2026
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Nights Trio ft Kaustubh Aggarwal, Vidit Sharma & Kushagra Srivastava
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: December 16
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ Noida (Aqua Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Shilp Utsav
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida
When: December 9 to 25
Timing: Noon to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)