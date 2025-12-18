HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 18 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: 5th Rencontres du Toit du Monde | Talk by Yangsi Kalu Rinpoche & Screening of Echoes of Devotion by Max Vadukul

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 Lodi Estate

When: December 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: NT Live Broadcast | The Fifth Step (Director: Finn Den Hertog)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Splendor of Kashmir- An array of the finest handcrafted pashmina shawls from Kashmir