    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 18 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, Dec 18 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 18, 2025 1:16 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #DelhiTalkies

    What: 5th Rencontres du Toit du Monde | Talk by Yangsi Kalu Rinpoche & Screening of Echoes of Devotion by Max Vadukul

    HT Image
    HT Image

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 Lodi Estate

    When: December 18

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: NT Live Broadcast | The Fifth Step (Director: Finn Den Hertog)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 18

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Splendor of Kashmir- An array of the finest handcrafted pashmina shawls from Kashmir

    Where: Le Meridien Hotel, Connaught Place

    When: December 18 to December 19

    Timing: 10am to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 18

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

