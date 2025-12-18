HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 18 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: 5th Rencontres du Toit du Monde | Talk by Yangsi Kalu Rinpoche & Screening of Echoes of Devotion by Max Vadukul
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 Lodi Estate
When: December 18
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: NT Live Broadcast | The Fifth Step (Director: Finn Den Hertog)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Splendor of Kashmir- An array of the finest handcrafted pashmina shawls from Kashmir
Where: Le Meridien Hotel, Connaught Place
When: December 18 to December 19
Timing: 10am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 18
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
