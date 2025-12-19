Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 19 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, Dec 19 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 19, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: World Mithai Namkeen Convention & Expo

    Gram it: It's a heart-wrenching moment for any Nature lover to see Rosy pelicans play with a discarded plastic bottle in a pond at the National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) in the city. (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)
    Gram it: It's a heart-wrenching moment for any Nature lover to see Rosy pelicans play with a discarded plastic bottle in a pond at the National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) in the city. (Photo: Kamal Kishore/PTI)

    Where: India International Convention & Expo Centre – Yashobhoomi, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

    When: December 19 to 21

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)

    #Staged

    What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2025 | Agni Aur Barkha (Director: KS Rajendran)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 19

    Timing: 6.15pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Christmas Film Cycle | Maya, donne-moi un titre (Maya, Give Me a Title; Director: Michel Gondry)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 Lodi Estate

    When: December 19

    Timing: 2.30pm & 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: The First Lady of Siachen: Fanny Bullock Workman – Brig Ashok Abbey (Retd), Shyam Saran, Lt Gen Ata Hasnain (Retd), Kokila Sudha

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: December 19

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Live Musical Concert ft Supriya Joshi

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 19

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Art in Motion – Artworks by Ashoka Sarkar, Rekha Jaggi & Shashi Kumar Paul

    Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: December 19 to 22

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaugh

    What: Blunt ft Onkar

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: December 19

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Winter Wonderland Mela

    Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: December 13 to January 4

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: 50

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On December 19 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On December 19 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes