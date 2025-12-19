HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 19 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: India International Convention & Expo Centre – Yashobhoomi, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

When: December 19 to 21

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 19

Timing: 6.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Christmas Film Cycle | Maya, donne-moi un titre (Maya, Give Me a Title; Director: Michel Gondry)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 Lodi Estate

When: December 19

Timing: 2.30pm & 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: The First Lady of Siachen: Fanny Bullock Workman – Brig Ashok Abbey (Retd), Shyam Saran, Lt Gen Ata Hasnain (Retd), Kokila Sudha