HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 19 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Friday, Dec 19 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!
#DelhiTalkies
What: World Mithai Namkeen Convention & Expo
Where: India International Convention & Expo Centre – Yashobhoomi, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal
When: December 19 to 21
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)
#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2025 | Agni Aur Barkha (Director: KS Rajendran)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 19
Timing: 6.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Christmas Film Cycle | Maya, donne-moi un titre (Maya, Give Me a Title; Director: Michel Gondry)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 Lodi Estate
When: December 19
Timing: 2.30pm & 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: The First Lady of Siachen: Fanny Bullock Workman – Brig Ashok Abbey (Retd), Shyam Saran, Lt Gen Ata Hasnain (Retd), Kokila Sudha
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: December 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Live Musical Concert ft Supriya Joshi
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 19
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Art in Motion – Artworks by Ashoka Sarkar, Rekha Jaggi & Shashi Kumar Paul
Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: December 19 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaugh
What: Blunt ft Onkar
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 19
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter Wonderland Mela
Where: Leisure Valley Ground, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 13 to January 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹50
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)