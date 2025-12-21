Edit Profile
crown
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Monday, Dec 22 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 21, 2025 11:11 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: The Joy of Christmas – Bharatanatyam & Contemporary dance – Harini Iyer and Jaiveer Mishra (Vocals)

    Gram it: No weather condition can deter the spirit of joyous revellers when they get to see the India Gate. Observing this bunch of smiling faces, on a cold and foggy morning at Kartavya Path, anyone can be convinced about the same and believe that Delhi winters are truly magical. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ / HT)
    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 22

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Shiva Immersive – A Show of Theatrical Grandeur

    Where: DLF Avenue, A-4, District Centre, Press Enclave Road, Saket

    When: December 22 to January 5, 2026

    Timing: 12.30pm to 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2025 | Love & Lies (Stuck) (Director: Maneesh Verma)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 22

    Timing: 6.15pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Art in Motion – Artworks by Ashoka Sarkar, Rekha Jaggi & Shashi Kumar Paul

    Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: December 19 to 22

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Hindustani Guitar Recital by Alec Goldfarb & Zuheb Ahmed Khan (Tabla)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 22

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Harsh Gujral Live

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: December 22

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow)

