HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 22 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Monday, Dec 22 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!
#Staged
What: The Joy of Christmas – Bharatanatyam & Contemporary dance – Harini Iyer and Jaiveer Mishra (Vocals)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 22
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Shiva Immersive – A Show of Theatrical Grandeur
Where: DLF Avenue, A-4, District Centre, Press Enclave Road, Saket
When: December 22 to January 5, 2026
Timing: 12.30pm to 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival 2025 | Love & Lies (Stuck) (Director: Maneesh Verma)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 22
Timing: 6.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Art in Motion – Artworks by Ashoka Sarkar, Rekha Jaggi & Shashi Kumar Paul
Where: Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: December 19 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Hindustani Guitar Recital by Alec Goldfarb & Zuheb Ahmed Khan (Tabla)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 22
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Harsh Gujral Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 22
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow)