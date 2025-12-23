HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 23 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Contours of Joy - छोटी छोटी खुशियाँ – Sculptures by Sheela Chamariya

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: December 23 to 31

Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

What: Chitrangada – A dance drama based on Rabindranath Tagore’s work (Curator: Nisha Ray & Rahul Ray)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Age of Influence: Thoughts on Communication in Geopolitics, Soft Power and Branding -- Chaitanya K Prasad, Zoya Ahmad, Vaishnavie Srinivasan, Prof Amitabh Mattoo, Nitin Gokhale, Capt Alok Bansal, Manjari Chaturvedi & KN Shrivastava