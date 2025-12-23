Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 23 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, Dec 23 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 23, 2025 9:09 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #ArtAttack

    What: Contours of Joy - छोटी छोटी खुशियाँ – Sculptures by Sheela Chamariya

    Gram it: It's time for drum roll as the rehearsals for Republic Day 2026 begin with full gusto in the Capital! Here's a glimpse of Indian Navy contingent marching on Kartavya Path, during the rehearsals, amid dense fog on a cold morning in Delhi. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)
    Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: December 23 to 31

    Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Chitrangada – A dance drama based on Rabindranath Tagore’s work (Curator: Nisha Ray & Rahul Ray)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: December 23

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: The Age of Influence: Thoughts on Communication in Geopolitics, Soft Power and Branding -- Chaitanya K Prasad, Zoya Ahmad, Vaishnavie Srinivasan, Prof Amitabh Mattoo, Nitin Gokhale, Capt Alok Bansal, Manjari Chaturvedi & KN Shrivastava

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: December 23

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Dhinchak Christmas Carnival

    Where: E-O-D Adventure Park, Sanjay Lake, Pocket D, Mayur Vihar

    When: December 20 to 25

    Timing: 9am to 8pm

    Entry: Tickets (Available here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Mayur Vihar-I (Blue Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Rajat Sood Live

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: December 23

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

