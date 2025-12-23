HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 23 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Contours of Joy - छोटी छोटी खुशियाँ – Sculptures by Sheela Chamariya
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 23 to 31
Timing: 11.30am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Chitrangada – A dance drama based on Rabindranath Tagore’s work (Curator: Nisha Ray & Rahul Ray)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Age of Influence: Thoughts on Communication in Geopolitics, Soft Power and Branding -- Chaitanya K Prasad, Zoya Ahmad, Vaishnavie Srinivasan, Prof Amitabh Mattoo, Nitin Gokhale, Capt Alok Bansal, Manjari Chaturvedi & KN Shrivastava
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: December 23
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Dhinchak Christmas Carnival
Where: E-O-D Adventure Park, Sanjay Lake, Pocket D, Mayur Vihar