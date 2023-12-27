close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 27

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 27

HT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2023 11:53 AM IST

The day of December 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Getting those midweek blues? Delhi's art and culture scene is lit enough to make up for it. Check out these events:

Catch it Live on December 27
Catch it Live on December 27

#TuneIn

Father-son duo Pt Sajan Mishra & Swaransh Mishra perform Hindustani classical thumris on the final day of the festival.
Father-son duo Pt Sajan Mishra & Swaransh Mishra perform Hindustani classical thumris on the final day of the festival.

What: Thumri Festival | Pt Sajan Mishra & Swaransh Mishra

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Manzil The Band performs covers of Bollywood songs with a fusion of rock.
Manzil The Band performs covers of Bollywood songs with a fusion of rock.

What: Manzil The Band Performing Live

Where: Studio XO, Iris Broadway, Sector 86, Gurugram

When: December 27

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

Stand up comedians Pawan Singh, Chirag Panjwani and Mohit Morani will be performing their sets.
Stand up comedians Pawan Singh, Chirag Panjwani and Mohit Morani will be performing their sets.

What: The Line-up ft Pawan Singh, Chirag Panjwani & Mohit Morani

Where: Get Set Go Studio, Block A, Sector 26A, Gurugram

When: December 27

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

One of the photographs on display at the solo exhibition by Asha Thadani.
One of the photographs on display at the solo exhibition by Asha Thadani.

What: Broken (Dalits of India)

Where: Centre Atrium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 23 to January 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

Kathak exponent Uma Sharma and her disciples will perform a ballet on the poetry of Ghalib.
Kathak exponent Uma Sharma and her disciples will perform a ballet on the poetry of Ghalib.

What: Remembering Ghalib | Performance by Uma Sarkar and disciples

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 27

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Pooja Kumar is a disciple of Odissi exponent Sharon Lowen.
Pooja Kumar is a disciple of Odissi exponent Sharon Lowen.

What: Odissi recital ft Pooja Kumar

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Wednesday, December 27, 2023
