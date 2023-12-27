HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 27

Getting those midweek blues? Delhi's art and culture scene is lit enough to make up for it. Check out these events: Catch it Live on December 27

#TuneIn

Father-son duo Pt Sajan Mishra & Swaransh Mishra perform Hindustani classical thumris on the final day of the festival.

What: Thumri Festival | Pt Sajan Mishra & Swaransh Mishra

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Manzil The Band performs covers of Bollywood songs with a fusion of rock.

What: Manzil The Band Performing Live

Where: Studio XO, Iris Broadway, Sector 86, Gurugram

When: December 27

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

Stand up comedians Pawan Singh, Chirag Panjwani and Mohit Morani will be performing their sets.

What: The Line-up ft Pawan Singh, Chirag Panjwani & Mohit Morani

Where: Get Set Go Studio, Block A, Sector 26A, Gurugram

When: December 27

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

One of the photographs on display at the solo exhibition by Asha Thadani.

What: Broken (Dalits of India)

Where: Centre Atrium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 23 to January 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

Kathak exponent Uma Sharma and her disciples will perform a ballet on the poetry of Ghalib.

What: Remembering Ghalib | Performance by Uma Sarkar and disciples

Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 27

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Pooja Kumar is a disciple of Odissi exponent Sharon Lowen.

What: Odissi recital ft Pooja Kumar

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

