HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 27
The day of December 27 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Getting those midweek blues? Delhi's art and culture scene is lit enough to make up for it. Check out these events:
#TuneIn
What: Thumri Festival | Pt Sajan Mishra & Swaransh Mishra
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)
What: Manzil The Band Performing Live
Where: Studio XO, Iris Broadway, Sector 86, Gurugram
When: December 27
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Line-up ft Pawan Singh, Chirag Panjwani & Mohit Morani
Where: Get Set Go Studio, Block A, Sector 26A, Gurugram
When: December 27
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Broken (Dalits of India)
Where: Centre Atrium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 23 to January 7
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Remembering Ghalib | Performance by Uma Sarkar and disciples
Where: India Islamic Cultural Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 27
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
What: Odissi recital ft Pooja Kumar
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)