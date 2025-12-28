HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 28 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: NSD Winter Theatre Festival 2025 | Mai Ri Main Kase Kahun (Director: Ajay Kumar)
Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg
When: December 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Live Poetry ft Nayab Midha
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: December 28
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav – The Ghalib Edition
Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)
When: December 26 to 28
Timing: 2pm to 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Swayambhu – A Retrospective of Bolla Srinivasa Reddy
Where: Art Pilgrim I & II, Triveni KalaSangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 22 to December 31
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter Family Fest – Jungle Trail
Where: Under Mahamaya Flyover, Sector 94, Noida
When: December 25 to January 4, 2026
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: ₹449
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Silly Papa ft Angad Singh Ranyal
Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: December 28
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Sunday Market
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: December 28
Timing: Noon
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
