HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 28 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: NSD Winter Theatre Festival 2025 | Mai Ri Main Kase Kahun (Director: Ajay Kumar)

Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

When: December 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn What: Live Poetry ft Nayab Midha

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: December 28

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#LitTalk What: Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav – The Ghalib Edition

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

When: December 26 to 28

Timing: 2pm to 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Swayambhu – A Retrospective of Bolla Srinivasa Reddy

Where: Art Pilgrim I & II, Triveni KalaSangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: November 22 to December 31

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Winter Family Fest – Jungle Trail

Where: Under Mahamaya Flyover, Sector 94, Noida

When: December 25 to January 4, 2026

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: ₹449

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Silly Papa ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: December 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Sunday Market

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: December 28

Timing: Noon

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

