Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 28 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, Dec 28 has lots of events for those wanting to explore NCR's art, film, food and shopping culture. Check out HT City Catch It Live to plan your day!

    Published on: Dec 28, 2025 11:06 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #Staged

    What: NSD Winter Theatre Festival 2025 | Mai Ri Main Kase Kahun (Director: Ajay Kumar)

    Gram it: Gurugram can't get enough of festive feels as residents continue to visit the Church of Epiphany, in Civil Lines, on the first Sunday after Christmas. The church that was decorated with lights for the festivities, has been a recipient of the UNESCO Award of Merit. For Bollywood buffs, here's a trivia: late actor Dharmendra shot for his first international short film titled Dream Catcher here, in 2017! (Photo: PTI)
    Gram it: Gurugram can't get enough of festive feels as residents continue to visit the Church of Epiphany, in Civil Lines, on the first Sunday after Christmas. The church that was decorated with lights for the festivities, has been a recipient of the UNESCO Award of Merit. For Bollywood buffs, here's a trivia: late actor Dharmendra shot for his first international short film titled Dream Catcher here, in 2017! (Photo: PTI)

    Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

    When: December 28

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Live Poetry ft Nayab Midha

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: December 28

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsav – The Ghalib Edition

    Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath (Near Western Court)

    When: December 26 to 28

    Timing: 2pm to 7pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Swayambhu – A Retrospective of Bolla Srinivasa Reddy

    Where: Art Pilgrim I & II, Triveni KalaSangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 22 to December 31

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Winter Family Fest – Jungle Trail

    Where: Under Mahamaya Flyover, Sector 94, Noida

    When: December 25 to January 4, 2026

    Timing: 11am to 10pm

    Entry: 449

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Silly Papa ft Angad Singh Ranyal

    Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

    When: December 28

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Sunday Market

    Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: December 28

    Timing: Noon

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On December 28 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On December 28 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes