close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 31

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 31

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 31, 2023 12:13 PM IST

The day of December 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's the last day of the year and there are a lot of events to catch before clock strikes midnight to ring in the new year! Wondering how? Here are the cultural events keeping the city buzzing on the final day of 2023:

Catch it Live on December 31
Catch it Live on December 31

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

#KhauDelhi

The festival has participants from countries such as Turkey, Afghanistan and Nepal, and 27 Indian states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, and Lucknow.(Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)
The festival has participants from countries such as Turkey, Afghanistan and Nepal, and 27 Indian states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, and Lucknow.(Photo: Dhruv Sethi/HT)

What: National Street Food Festival 2023

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar

When: Dec 31

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma will perform his hit songs like Gaal Ni Kadni among others at this New Year's Eve party.
Punjabi singer Parmish Verma will perform his hit songs like Gaal Ni Kadni among others at this New Year's Eve party.

What: NYE 2024 ft Parmish Verma

Where: PRIVEE, Shangri-La Eros Hotel, Ashoka Road

When: December 31

Timing: 11pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#Staged

The Hindi-language comedy play is written by Begum Qudsia Zaidi and directed by Varun Sharma.
The Hindi-language comedy play is written by Begum Qudsia Zaidi and directed by Varun Sharma.

What: Mohd Waseem Azad Theatre Festival -23 | Khalid Ki Khala

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 30 to 31

Timing: 5pm

Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comic Gaurav Kapoor talks about the different aspects of life in Delhi in his stand-up.
Comic Gaurav Kapoor talks about the different aspects of life in Delhi in his stand-up.

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: December 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Comic Appurv Gupta will be performing a compilation of his best performances at this show.
Comic Appurv Gupta will be performing a compilation of his best performances at this show.

What: Best of Gupta ji ft Appurv Gupta

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida

When: December 31

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)

#LitTalk

Cosplaying, anime idol hunt, anime bingo, and anime dance competition are among the events being held.
Cosplaying, anime idol hunt, anime bingo, and anime dance competition are among the events being held.

What: New Year Anime Fans MeetUp

Where: Pacific Mall, Sector 21, Dwarka

When: December 31

Timing: Noon to 6pm

Entry: www.townscript.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue & Orange Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out