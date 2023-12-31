HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 31
The day of December 31 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's the last day of the year and there are a lot of events to catch before clock strikes midnight to ring in the new year! Wondering how? Here are the cultural events keeping the city buzzing on the final day of 2023:
#KhauDelhi
What: National Street Food Festival 2023
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar
When: Dec 31
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: NYE 2024 ft Parmish Verma
Where: PRIVEE, Shangri-La Eros Hotel, Ashoka Road
When: December 31
Timing: 11pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Mohd Waseem Azad Theatre Festival -23 | Khalid Ki Khala
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 30 to 31
Timing: 5pm
Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: December 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: Best of Gupta ji ft Appurv Gupta
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida
When: December 31
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: NSEZ (Aqua Line)
#LitTalk
What: New Year Anime Fans MeetUp
Where: Pacific Mall, Sector 21, Dwarka
When: December 31
Timing: Noon to 6pm
Entry: www.townscript.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue & Orange Line)