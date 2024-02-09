 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 10 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 10

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 10

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 09, 2024 11:30 PM IST

The day of February 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

If it's the weekend before Valentine's Day then how can Delhi's cultural calendar be not amazing? So get set to usher in the vibe today with all that's happening in the city. Here's a lowdown:

Catch It Live on February 10
Catch It Live on February 10

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

#TuneIn

What: Moonrise Festival 2024

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate No 2), Pragati Vihar

When: Feb 10 & 11

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Darshan Raval India Tour

Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: Feb 10

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: K-Pop Sensation Aoora Live

Where: Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura

When: Feb 10

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subhash Place (Red & Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Amarrass Nights ft The Tapi Project

Where: Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg

When: Feb 10

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.amarrass.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

Directed by Ajit Kumar Jha, this folk play will be presented in Maithili.
Directed by Ajit Kumar Jha, this folk play will be presented in Maithili.

What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Natua Naach

Where: Open Air, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: Feb

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Qissebaazi ft Danish Husain

Where: Palika Park, Connaught Place

When: Feb 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#ArtAttack

This two-day open air art event will have a series of art walks, art workshops, soulful music and other fun activities.
This two-day open air art event will have a series of art walks, art workshops, soulful music and other fun activities.

What: Imagine Fest 2024

Where: PSOI Club, Nehru Park, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: Feb 10 & 11

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

The New Delhi World Book Fair opens in the Capital from today.
The New Delhi World Book Fair opens in the Capital from today.

What: New Delhi World Book Fair 2024

Where: Hall 1 to 5, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: Feb 10 to 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: 20 (adults) & 10 (children)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

 

#LitTalk

What: Still Flowing with the River

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Shahpur Jat – Winter Fashion Festival  

Where: MCD Ground, Shahpur Jat 

When: Feb 10 to 12 

Timing: 4pm to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)  

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Valentine Shopping Fiesta

Where: Front Lawns, Punjabi Bagh Club, Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh

When: Feb 10

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Valentine Flea

Where: Hotel Jaypee Siddharth, 3 Rajendra Place

When: Feb 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajendra Place (Blue Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On