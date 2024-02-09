HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 10
The day of February 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
If it's the weekend before Valentine's Day then how can Delhi's cultural calendar be not amazing? So get set to usher in the vibe today with all that's happening in the city. Here's a lowdown:
#TuneIn
What: Moonrise Festival 2024
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate No 2), Pragati Vihar
When: Feb 10 & 11
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Darshan Raval India Tour
Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: Feb 10
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: K-Pop Sensation Aoora Live
Where: Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura
When: Feb 10
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subhash Place (Red & Pink Line)
#TuneIn
What: Amarrass Nights ft The Tapi Project
Where: Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg
When: Feb 10
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.amarrass.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Natua Naach
Where: Open Air, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: Feb
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Qissebaazi ft Danish Husain
Where: Palika Park, Connaught Place
When: Feb 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Imagine Fest 2024
Where: PSOI Club, Nehru Park, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: Feb 10 & 11
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: New Delhi World Book Fair 2024
Where: Hall 1 to 5, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: Feb 10 to 18
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹20 (adults) & ₹10 (children)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Still Flowing with the River
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Shahpur Jat – Winter Fashion Festival
Where: MCD Ground, Shahpur Jat
When: Feb 10 to 12
Timing: 4pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Valentine Shopping Fiesta
Where: Front Lawns, Punjabi Bagh Club, Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh
When: Feb 10
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Valentine Flea
Where: Hotel Jaypee Siddharth, 3 Rajendra Place
When: Feb 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajendra Place (Blue Line)
