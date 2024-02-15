HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 15
The day of February 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's not just the city's roads that have been jam packed, but also its cultural calendar. Wondering why we say that? Here's proof:
#Staged
What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Lokti
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: India Design ID 2024
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla
When: February 15 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri on the Violet Line
#LitTalk
What: Shahjahanabad | Meer Ki Dilli, The Evolving City
Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 15 to 18
Timing: 3pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Magic of the Margam ft Sahana Selvaganesh
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Shades of Kalyan
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#KhauDelhi
What: Basant Utsav
Where: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught PLace
When: Feb 14 to 18
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#CineCall
What: Saving the Wild
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Bengal Bazaar
Where: 5 Padmini Enclave, Hauz Khas
When: Feb 15 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
