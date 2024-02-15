 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 15 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 15

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2024 03:21 AM IST

The day of February 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's not just the city's roads that have been jam packed, but also its cultural calendar. Wondering why we say that? Here's proof:

#Staged

What: 25 years of Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Lokti

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

Artist Ankon Mitra's On Paper Of Paper, displayed at this event, is themed on Dashavatara and draws inspiration from Lord Vishnu’s metamorphoses in the Vedic lore.
What: India Design ID 2024

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

When: February 15 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri on the Violet Line

#LitTalk

What: Shahjahanabad | Meer Ki Dilli, The Evolving City

Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 15 to 18

Timing: 3pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

This traditional Bharatanatyam recital will be presented by Sahana Selvaganesh.
What: Magic of the Margam ft Sahana Selvaganesh

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Shades of Kalyan

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#KhauDelhi

What: Basant Utsav

Where: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught PLace

When: Feb 14 to 18

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#CineCall

Directed by Rita Banerji, this award-winning film based in Kaziranga (Assam) captures the challenges faced by the team of wildlife rehabilitators.
What: Saving the Wild

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

Baro Market brings to Delhi an array of brands from the cultural hub of Santiniketan, West Bengal through this fest. (Photo: Instagram)
What: Bengal Bazaar

Where: 5 Padmini Enclave, Hauz Khas

When: Feb 15 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

