HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 15 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Mahashivratri Bhajan Clubbing | Where Devotion Meets the Drop
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 1), Lodhi Road
When: February 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Albanian Wedding: Red Riding Hood Meets Princess Donika (English) (Director: Paolo Comentale)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 15
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Kahaani: Dilli Ki | The Style Story – Delhi, Design & Defying Convention ft Shalini Passi & Sunil Sethi
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: February 15
Timing: 1.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Loveable Rascal (Director: Mahesh Manjrekar)
Where: Kamani, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: The Teeming Earth
Where: Anant Art Gallery, B-5/3, Safdarjung Enclave
When: January 30 to March 14
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Baro Market Bengal Bazaar
Where: 5 Padmini Enclave, Hauz Khas
When: February 13 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction