    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 15 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, February 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your Valentine's Day, must check read this!

    Published on: Feb 15, 2026 12:18 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Mahashivratri Bhajan Clubbing | Where Devotion Meets the Drop

    Gram it: What's a weekend vibe that's without the view of migratory birds at the Yamuna river? Soaking in the same while on a boat ride are these visitors in Delhi, who are caught by a lensman at the Yamuna ghat. (Photo: ANI)
    Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 1), Lodhi Road

    When: February 15

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: 22nd Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Albanian Wedding: Red Riding Hood Meets Princess Donika (English) (Director: Paolo Comentale)

    Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 15

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Kahaani: Dilli Ki | The Style Story – Delhi, Design & Defying Convention ft Shalini Passi & Sunil Sethi

    Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

    When: February 15

    Timing: 1.45pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Loveable Rascal (Director: Mahesh Manjrekar)

    Where: Kamani, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: February 15

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: The Teeming Earth

    Where: Anant Art Gallery, B-5/3, Safdarjung Enclave

    When: January 30 to March 14

    Timing: 11am to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Baro Market Bengal Bazaar

    Where: 5 Padmini Enclave, Hauz Khas

    When: February 13 to 15

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

