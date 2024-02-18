HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 18
The day of February 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Make this super Sunday an unforgettable one! Take your loved ones along to enjoy these cultural events in the city:
#Staged
What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Gudamba
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hasmi Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 18
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Penguin In My Pocket (USA)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 18
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.zoonga.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Pyaada
Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market
When: Feb 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Shahjahanabad | Dastan-i Mir
Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Drawing Life – Life Drawing
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Waking Dream by Zaam Arif
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony
When: Feb Jan 30 to March 1
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: Feb 18
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram
#KhauDelhi
What: Basant Utsav
Where: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place
When: Feb 14 to 18
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#CineCall
What: Indo-Bangla Movie Festival | Guwahati Diaries
Where: Audi-II, Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg
When: Feb 16 to 18
Timing: 10.30am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Gandhi Shilp Bazaar
Where: Dilli Haat, Pitampura
When: Feb 16 to 25
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line)
