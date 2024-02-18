 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 18 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 18

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 18, 2024 02:30 AM IST

The day of February 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Make this super Sunday an unforgettable one! Take your loved ones along to enjoy these cultural events in the city:

#Staged

What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Gudamba

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hasmi Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 18

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Penguin In My Pocket (USA)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 18

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.zoonga.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Pyaada

Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market

When: Feb 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Shahjahanabad | Dastan-i Mir

Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Drawing Life – Life Drawing

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Waking Dream by Zaam Arif

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

When: Feb Jan 30 to March 1

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: Feb 18

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

#KhauDelhi

What: Basant Utsav

Where: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place

When: Feb 14 to 18

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#CineCall

What: Indo-Bangla Movie Festival | Guwahati Diaries

Where: Audi-II, Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: Feb 16 to 18

Timing: 10.30am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Gandhi Shilp Bazaar

Where: Dilli Haat, Pitampura

When: Feb 16 to 25

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

