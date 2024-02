HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 18

Make this super Sunday an unforgettable one! Take your loved ones along to enjoy these cultural events in the city: Catch It Live on February 18

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

#Staged

What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Gudamba

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hasmi Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 18

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: 20th Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Penguin In My Pocket (USA)

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 18

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.zoonga.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Pyaada

Where: Muktadhara Auditorium, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Gole Market

When: Feb 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Shahjahanabad | Dastan-i Mir

Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Drawing Life – Life Drawing

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Waking Dream by Zaam Arif

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

When: Feb Jan 30 to March 1

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: Feb 18

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

#KhauDelhi

What: Basant Utsav

Where: Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place

When: Feb 14 to 18

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#CineCall

What: Indo-Bangla Movie Festival | Guwahati Diaries

Where: Audi-II, Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: Feb 16 to 18

Timing: 10.30am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Gandhi Shilp Bazaar

Where: Dilli Haat, Pitampura

When: Feb 16 to 25

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction