HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 18 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Mudras. Tejiendo hilos invisibles ft Mónica de la Fuente and Nazaré de la Fuente (Spanish dancers trained in Bharatanatyam & Kathakali)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: February 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Gurudakshina (Kannada) (Director: Guru Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

When: February 18

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp What: Kuchipudi Samarpanam ft Lekshmi Reghunath

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack What: Divine Intervention – Artworks by Hiral Singhal

Where: Osho Dham, Jhatikra Road, near Najafgarh

When: February 12 to March 11

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dhansa Bus Stand (Grey Line)

#JustForLaughs What: NOC Exclusive 2026: A Stand-Up Comedy Line-Up Show ft Avinash Tiwari & Ashish Gupta

Where: Nerds of Comedy, C - 14, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: February 18

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree What: Conscious Effort India

Where: The Lodhi, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road

When: February 18

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

