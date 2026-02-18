Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 18 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, February 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #StepUp

    Gram it: Delhi, feeling hot already? According to IMD, on Monday the Capital experienced clear skies and unusually high daytime temperatures that rose well above what is normal for this time of year. Here's a view of the sky over Humayun's Tomb. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    What: Mudras. Tejiendo hilos invisibles ft Mónica de la Fuente and Nazaré de la Fuente (Spanish dancers trained in Bharatanatyam & Kathakali)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: February 18

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Gurudakshina (Kannada) (Director: Guru Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna)

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

    When: February 18

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Kuchipudi Samarpanam ft Lekshmi Reghunath

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: February 18

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Divine Intervention – Artworks by Hiral Singhal

    Where: Osho Dham, Jhatikra Road, near Najafgarh

    When: February 12 to March 11

    Timing: 9am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Dhansa Bus Stand (Grey Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: NOC Exclusive 2026: A Stand-Up Comedy Line-Up Show ft Avinash Tiwari & Ashish Gupta

    Where: Nerds of Comedy, C - 14, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

    When: February 18

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Conscious Effort India

    Where: The Lodhi, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road

    When: February 18

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

