HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 18 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Wednesday, February 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#StepUp
What: Mudras. Tejiendo hilos invisibles ft Mónica de la Fuente and Nazaré de la Fuente (Spanish dancers trained in Bharatanatyam & Kathakali)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: February 18
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav by NSD | Gurudakshina (Kannada) (Director: Guru Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna)
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House
When: February 18
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Kuchipudi Samarpanam ft Lekshmi Reghunath
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Divine Intervention – Artworks by Hiral Singhal
Where: Osho Dham, Jhatikra Road, near Najafgarh
When: February 12 to March 11
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dhansa Bus Stand (Grey Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: NOC Exclusive 2026: A Stand-Up Comedy Line-Up Show ft Avinash Tiwari & Ashish Gupta
Where: Nerds of Comedy, C - 14, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: February 18
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Conscious Effort India
Where: The Lodhi, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road
When: February 18
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
