    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 25 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, February 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Feb 25, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 25 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
      #Staged
      What: Goopi Gawaiyaa Bagha Bajaiyaa by UDUKKU Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road When: February 25 Timing: 7pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
    • #TuneIn
      What: Lok Yatra: A Folk Music Journey ft Runki Goswami Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road When: February 25 Timing: 6pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
    • #ArtAttack
      What: Memory | Remains - Artworks by Krishen Khanna & Prabhakar Kolte Where: Thapar Gallery, The One, Kapashera Estate, Rajokri Crossing on NH-8 When: January 31 to February 28 Timing: 11am to 7pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)
    • #FleaSpree
      What: Special Handloom Expo Where: Handloom Haat, 76, India Connaught Lane, Atul Grove Road, Janpath When: February 21 to March 2 Timing: 11am to 8pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

