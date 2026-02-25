HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 25 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
#Staged
What: Goopi Gawaiyaa Bagha Bajaiyaa by UDUKKU
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 25
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Lok Yatra: A Folk Music Journey ft Runki Goswami
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: February 25
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Memory | Remains - Artworks by Krishen Khanna & Prabhakar Kolte
Where: Thapar Gallery, The One, Kapashera Estate, Rajokri Crossing on NH-8
When: January 31 to February 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Special Handloom Expo
Where: Handloom Haat, 76, India Connaught Lane, Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: February 21 to March 2
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)