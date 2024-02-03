 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 3 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 3

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2024 01:14 PM IST

The day of February 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

The weather forecast says that it might rain tomorrow in Delhi. So make the most of today while its a sunny Saturday and raining events! Here are some exciting ones that we recommend:

Catch it live on February 3

#ArtAttack

This international travelling exhibition curated by Bettina Korintenberg is a parallel event of the ongoing India Art Fair. It focuses on the existential threat to our collective situation and the urgent need to develop new options for representation and action.(Photo: Kailash Bhatt)
What: Critical Zones. In Search of a Common Ground

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: Feb 3 to March 9

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2024 | Rawan Badh

Where: Open Air, National School of Drama, 1 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: Feb 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Jiska Koi Nahi Hota Uski Arranged Marriage Hoti Hai

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: Feb 3

Timing: 5pm and 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

Directed by Nirmal Chander, this film is based on Indian classical musician, Annapurna Devi. In the mid-1950s, she vowed not to perform for anyone in an effort to save her crumbling marriage to the world-renowned Indian musician, Pandit Ravi Shankar.
What: 6–A Akash Ganga

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Feb 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Clarity ft Anshu Mor

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: Feb 3

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#TuneIn

What: Parmish Verma Performing Live

Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II

When: Feb 3

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Swami Haridas-Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava ft Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia

Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road

When: Feb 2 to 4

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#StepUp

Danseuse Shinjini Kulkarni will pay tribute to her late grandfather, Kathak legend Pt Birju Maharaj.
What: Mann Bheetar ft Shinjini Kulkarni

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Feb 3

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg

When: Feb 1 to 7

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

