HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 3
The day of February 3 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
The weather forecast says that it might rain tomorrow in Delhi. So make the most of today while its a sunny Saturday and raining events! Here are some exciting ones that we recommend:
#ArtAttack
What: Critical Zones. In Search of a Common Ground
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: Feb 3 to March 9
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2024 | Rawan Badh
Where: Open Air, National School of Drama, 1 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: Feb 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Jiska Koi Nahi Hota Uski Arranged Marriage Hoti Hai
Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: Feb 3
Timing: 5pm and 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: 6–A Akash Ganga
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Feb 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Clarity ft Anshu Mor
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: Feb 3
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn
What: Parmish Verma Performing Live
Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II
When: Feb 3
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#TuneIn
What: Swami Haridas-Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava ft Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia
Where: Modern School, Barakhamba Road
When: Feb 2 to 4
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#StepUp
What: Mann Bheetar ft Shinjini Kulkarni
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Feb 3
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo
Where: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg
When: Feb 1 to 7
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
