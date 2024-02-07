HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 8
The day of February 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
On Propose Day, we promise to make you familiar with amazing events that can be explored within Delhi-NCR. Here's a ready itinerary for your Wednesday:
#ArtAttack
What: An exhibition from Calcutta
Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Sangeet Shyamala, Block A, Vasant Vihar
When: Jan 30 to Feb 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Virasat
Where: Sammukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: Feb 8
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Midtown Madness
Where: Social, Epicuria Food Mall, Nehru Place
When: Feb 8
Timing: 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Aaj Kavita
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: Feb 8
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Basant 2024
Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Anuvrat Marg, Chhatarpur
When: Feb 8 to 19
Timing: 11am to 7 pm
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction