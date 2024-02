HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 8

On Propose Day, we promise to make you familiar with amazing events that can be explored within Delhi-NCR. Here's a ready itinerary for your Wednesday: Catch It Live on February 8

#ArtAttack

Curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, this exhibition features works of nine Bengali artists.

What: An exhibition from Calcutta

Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Sangeet Shyamala, Block A, Vasant Vihar

When: Jan 30 to Feb 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#Staged

Written by legendary Mahesh Elkunchwar, this play directed by Aniruddha Khutwad will be performed by NSD Group from Sikkim Centre.

What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Virasat

Where: Sammukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: Feb 8

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Midtown Madness

Where: Social, Epicuria Food Mall, Nehru Place

When: Feb 8

Timing: 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Aaj Kavita

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: Feb 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

Artisans from over 25 Indian states are showcasing their intricate crafts of hand block prints, embroidery, and handwoven textiles at this fair.

What: Basant 2024

Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Anuvrat Marg, Chhatarpur

When: Feb 8 to 19

Timing: 11am to 7 pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

