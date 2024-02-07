 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 8 - Hindustan Times
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on February 8

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2024 11:30 PM IST

The day of February 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

On Propose Day, we promise to make you familiar with amazing events that can be explored within Delhi-NCR. Here's a ready itinerary for your Wednesday:    

Catch It Live on February 8

#ArtAttack

Curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, this exhibition features works of nine Bengali artists.
What: An exhibition from Calcutta

Where: Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, Sangeet Shyamala, Block A, Vasant Vihar

When: Jan 30 to Feb 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#Staged

Written by legendary Mahesh Elkunchwar, this play directed by Aniruddha Khutwad will be performed by NSD Group from Sikkim Centre.
What: 15th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Virasat

Where: Sammukh, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: Feb 8

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Midtown Madness

Where: Social, Epicuria Food Mall, Nehru Place

When: Feb 8

Timing: 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Aaj Kavita

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: Feb 8

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

Artisans from over 25 Indian states are showcasing their intricate crafts of hand block prints, embroidery, and handwoven textiles at this fair.
What: Basant 2024

Where: Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Anuvrat Marg, Chhatarpur

When: Feb 8 to 19

Timing: 11am to 7 pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

