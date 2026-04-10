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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Friday, April 10 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, April 10 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture and nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

    Published on: Apr 10, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #Staged

    What: Aarohan: A Three-Day Celebration of Theatre, Poetry & Memory | A Sparrow in the City (Director: Niloy Roy)

    Gram it: A view of the clouds as seen hovering over the skies at Safdarjung Tomb on Thursday. After the fresh spell of rains and storms, as predicted by IMD, the weather in the Capital is mostly sunny. But some are still feeling the chilly winds as April recently witnessed its coldest day in three years on Tuesday! (Photo: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: A view of the clouds as seen hovering over the skies at Safdarjung Tomb on Thursday. After the fresh spell of rains and storms, as predicted by IMD, the weather in the Capital is mostly sunny. But some are still feeling the chilly winds as April recently witnessed its coldest day in three years on Tuesday! (Photo: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

    Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: April 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Indie Talkies | Shape of Momo (Chhora Jastai) (Director: Tribeny Rai)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, Lodi Estate

    When: April 10

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: An Evening At The Edge of the Unknown – Book Reading with Sanjoy Roy & Arundhati Nath

    Where: Chor Bizarre, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Road

    When: April 10

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Guru Pranam Utsav 2026 | Recitals by Siddharth Kishore (Classical Vocal), Shubhendu Das (Tabla) & Siddharth Dalbehera (Flute)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: April 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sangalal 2026 | Veena Recital ft Ustad Bahauddin Dagar (Rudra Veena) & Vidushi Saraswati Rajagopalan (Saraswati Veena)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: April 10

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Raising An Athlete Sports Talk Series | Killer Instinct: The Winning Mindset Our Athletes Need ft Rahul Bajaj, Colonel Naren Babu Chalasani, Dr (Maj) Ameya Kagali, Ankita Bhambri, Gayatri Bhushan & Amita Malhotra Lalwani

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: April 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Shashi Dhiman Live

    Where: Comedy County, , HA-109, Sector 104, Noida

    When: April 10

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 76 (Blue & Aqua Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Late Night Edit Season 4 – Midnight Shopathon, Late Night Souk, Art After Hours & Golden Hours with Bars

    Where: CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: April 10

    Timing: 8pm to 1am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Friday, April 10 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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