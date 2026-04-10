HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Friday, April 10 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: Aarohan: A Three-Day Celebration of Theatre, Poetry & Memory | A Sparrow in the City (Director: Niloy Roy) Gram it: A view of the clouds as seen hovering over the skies at Safdarjung Tomb on Thursday. After the fresh spell of rains and storms, as predicted by IMD, the weather in the Capital is mostly sunny. But some are still feeling the chilly winds as April recently witnessed its coldest day in three years on Tuesday! (Photo: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: April 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall What: Indie Talkies | Shape of Momo (Chhora Jastai) (Director: Tribeny Rai)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, Lodi Estate

When: April 10

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: An Evening At The Edge of the Unknown – Book Reading with Sanjoy Roy & Arundhati Nath

Where: Chor Bizarre, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Road

When: April 10

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#StepUp What: Guru Pranam Utsav 2026 | Recitals by Siddharth Kishore (Classical Vocal), Shubhendu Das (Tabla) & Siddharth Dalbehera (Flute)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Sangalal 2026 | Veena Recital ft Ustad Bahauddin Dagar (Rudra Veena) & Vidushi Saraswati Rajagopalan (Saraswati Veena)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 10

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Raising An Athlete Sports Talk Series | Killer Instinct: The Winning Mindset Our Athletes Need ft Rahul Bajaj, Colonel Naren Babu Chalasani, Dr (Maj) Ameya Kagali, Ankita Bhambri, Gayatri Bhushan & Amita Malhotra Lalwani

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Shashi Dhiman Live

Where: Comedy County, , HA-109, Sector 104, Noida

When: April 10

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 76 (Blue & Aqua Lines)

#FleaSpree What: The Late Night Edit Season 4 – Midnight Shopathon, Late Night Souk, Art After Hours & Golden Hours with Bars

Where: CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: April 10

Timing: 8pm to 1am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction