HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Friday, April 10 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Aarohan: A Three-Day Celebration of Theatre, Poetry & Memory | A Sparrow in the City (Director: Niloy Roy)
Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: April 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Indie Talkies | Shape of Momo (Chhora Jastai) (Director: Tribeny Rai)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, Lodi Estate
When: April 10
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: An Evening At The Edge of the Unknown – Book Reading with Sanjoy Roy & Arundhati Nath
Where: Chor Bizarre, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Road
When: April 10
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Guru Pranam Utsav 2026 | Recitals by Siddharth Kishore (Classical Vocal), Shubhendu Das (Tabla) & Siddharth Dalbehera (Flute)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sangalal 2026 | Veena Recital ft Ustad Bahauddin Dagar (Rudra Veena) & Vidushi Saraswati Rajagopalan (Saraswati Veena)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 10
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Raising An Athlete Sports Talk Series | Killer Instinct: The Winning Mindset Our Athletes Need ft Rahul Bajaj, Colonel Naren Babu Chalasani, Dr (Maj) Ameya Kagali, Ankita Bhambri, Gayatri Bhushan & Amita Malhotra Lalwani
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Shashi Dhiman Live
Where: Comedy County, , HA-109, Sector 104, Noida
When: April 10
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 76 (Blue & Aqua Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: The Late Night Edit Season 4 – Midnight Shopathon, Late Night Souk, Art After Hours & Golden Hours with Bars
Where: CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: April 10
Timing: 8pm to 1am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
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