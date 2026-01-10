HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 10 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) & Bharat Literature Festival 2026

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: January 10 to 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

What: 17th Bookaroo Children's LitFest

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: January 10 & 11

Timing: 11am to 4.30pm

Entry: ₹50 (Adults) & ₹25 (5 to 12 years)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Whispers of a Shared Earth – Artworks by Shashi Tripathi