HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 10 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) & Bharat Literature Festival 2026
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: January 10 to 18
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: 17th Bookaroo Children's LitFest
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: January 10 & 11
Timing: 11am to 4.30pm
Entry: ₹50 (Adults) & ₹25 (5 to 12 years)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Whispers of a Shared Earth – Artworks by Shashi Tripathi
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: January 10 to 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi ft Kanwar Grewal
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: January 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Telling Lies (No Papa) ft Aashish Solanki
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: January 10
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Hunar Winter Festival 2026 – Festival of Skill
Where: Milli Model School, Thokar no 4, Abul Fazal Enclave Part 1, Block D, Jamia Nagar, Okhla
When: January 9 to 11
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Vihar (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Artisanal Market – Lohri, Pongal & Makar Sankranti Special
Where: Horizon Plaza, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram
When: January 10
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)