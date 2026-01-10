Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 10 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, Jan 10 promises loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture. But before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 10, 2026 1:27 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) & Bharat Literature Festival 2026

    Gram it: Men arrange plants at a nursery, on a winter morning in Delhi. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees C, 2.7 degrees lower than normal and slightly lower than previous day's figure. (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP)
    Gram it: Men arrange plants at a nursery, on a winter morning in Delhi. On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees C, 2.7 degrees lower than normal and slightly lower than previous day's figure. (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP)

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    When: January 10 to 18

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: 17th Bookaroo Children's LitFest

    Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    When: January 10 & 11

    Timing: 11am to 4.30pm

    Entry: 50 (Adults) & 25 (5 to 12 years)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Whispers of a Shared Earth – Artworks by Shashi Tripathi

    Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: January 10 to 14

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sufi ft Kanwar Grewal

    Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

    When: January 10

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Telling Lies (No Papa) ft Aashish Solanki

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: January 10

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Hunar Winter Festival 2026 – Festival of Skill

    Where: Milli Model School, Thokar no 4, Abul Fazal Enclave Part 1, Block D, Jamia Nagar, Okhla

    When: January 9 to 11

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Vihar (Magenta Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Artisanal Market – Lohri, Pongal & Makar Sankranti Special

    Where: Horizon Plaza, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram

    When: January 10

    Timing: 11am to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 10 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 10 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes