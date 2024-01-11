close_game
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 12

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 12

HT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2024 11:59 PM IST

The day of January 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's almost the end! Not of the world, but of a severely cold week. To celebrate this and more, here's where you must head out today:

Catch It Live on January 12
Catch It Live on January 12

#Staged

The play Savant Aunty Ki Ladkiyan is an adaptation of a novel that's directed by Sandeep Rawat. The following play, Ramanujan is directed by Himanshu Yadav.
What: Yuva Natya Samaroh | Savant Aunty Ki Ladkiyan & Ramanujan

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 8 to 12

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Presented by Renaisstance Theatre Society, The Father is written by Florian Zeller and directed by Mohit Tripathi.
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | The Father

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: Jan 8 to 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

Comic Gursimran Khamba is one of the founding members of AIB.
What: Lemons & Peaches ft Gursimran Khamba

Where: Bailey's Diner, 31. Golf Course Road, Sector 54, Gurgaon

When: Jan 12

Timing: 8pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

Photographs by 55 artists are displayed at this exhibition, which is a culmination of a competition hosted by a mobile photography community, CellNama.(Photo: Ravi Dhingra)
What: Reflections & Mirrors

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: Jan 6 to 31

Timing: 11.30am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

Dancer Sophia Salingaros is a disciple of Guru Sreedhara Akkihebbalu and Guru Rama Vaidyanathan.
What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Sophia Salingaros

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

This 1954 Japanese film, directed by Hiroshi Inagaki, is the first in the The Samurai Trilogy. It depicts the early life of the legendary warrior Musashi Miyamoto and his years as an aspiring warrior, an outlaw and finally a true samurai.
What: Japanese Classics Samurai Series | Samurai

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

Playback singer Mayank Chhabra is known for his version of Tu Mane Ya Na Mane.
What: Ibaddat ft Mayank Chhabra

Where: Mic Drop 2.0, M4, South Extension II

When: Jan 12

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

