HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 12
The day of January 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's almost the end! Not of the world, but of a severely cold week. To celebrate this and more, here's where you must head out today:
#Staged
What: Yuva Natya Samaroh | Savant Aunty Ki Ladkiyan & Ramanujan
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 8 to 12
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | The Father
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: Jan 8 to 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Lemons & Peaches ft Gursimran Khamba
Where: Bailey's Diner, 31. Golf Course Road, Sector 54, Gurgaon
When: Jan 12
Timing: 8pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Reflections & Mirrors
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: Jan 6 to 31
Timing: 11.30am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Sophia Salingaros
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Japanese Classics Samurai Series | Samurai
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ibaddat ft Mayank Chhabra
Where: Mic Drop 2.0, M4, South Extension II
When: Jan 12
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
