News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 13

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 13

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2024 12:52 AM IST

The day of January 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

This weekend is all the more special for there's a whiff of Lohri celebrations in the air. Add on to your festive excitement with some happening cultural events in the city. Here's a low-down:

Catch it live with Delhi Junction.

#Staged

This romantic comedy features popular actors Rakesh Bedi and Delnaaz Irani. It's set in 2007, and shows how the then newly-launched internet cafes played cupid in the love story of two strangers.
What: Laugh re Laugh Theatre Festival | Zamaana Kya Kahega?

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 13

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

As part of Atelier Theatre Company's celebration on completing 20 years, two plays will be staged today.
What: Atelier Mela

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: Jan 12 to 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: By invitation (call: +91-9625363272)

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

This play is written and directed by Kajal Suri and presented by Robroo.
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | Ek Awaaz Mohabbat ki ‘Laleshwari’

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg

When: Jan 8 to 17

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

Tel Aviv (Israel) based psychedelic pop band Pattie is a group of three friends. They will take their audience on a colorful, psychedelic journey, which is drawn from the nostalgic sounds of the 60’s and 70’s and flavour it with catchy melodies.
What: Pattie

Where: The Piano Man, Commercial Complex, B-6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: Jan 13

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Artiste Rekha Bhardwaj will perform at this annual festival that aims to celebrate the revival of mehfils and baithaks.
What: IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil | Jhoom ft Rekha Bhardwaj

Where: Amaara Farms, Chattarpur Mandir Road, Bhatti Kalan

When: Jan 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

An oil on canvas painting by Chandra Morkonda, which is displayed as part of this group exhibition.
What: Art & Soul Exhibition

Where: Divine Art Gallery, F-213 A, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: December 20 to January 31, 2024

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

Stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta ]prides himself on his relatable and local humour.
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: Jan 13

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Open Studio

Where: Chiaroscuro, C-34/2, Vasant kunj

When: Jan 13 & 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

