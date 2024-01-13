HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 13
The day of January 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
This weekend is all the more special for there's a whiff of Lohri celebrations in the air. Add on to your festive excitement with some happening cultural events in the city. Here's a low-down:
#Staged
What: Laugh re Laugh Theatre Festival | Zamaana Kya Kahega?
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 13
Timing: 3.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
What: Atelier Mela
Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: Jan 12 to 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: By invitation (call: +91-9625363272)
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2024 | Ek Awaaz Mohabbat ki ‘Laleshwari’
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg
When: Jan 8 to 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Pattie
Where: The Piano Man, Commercial Complex, B-6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: Jan 13
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
What: IBTIDA - Ek Mehfil | Jhoom ft Rekha Bhardwaj
Where: Amaara Farms, Chattarpur Mandir Road, Bhatti Kalan
When: Jan 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Art & Soul Exhibition
Where: Divine Art Gallery, F-213 A, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai
When: December 20 to January 31, 2024
Timing: 11am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: Jan 13
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Open Studio
Where: Chiaroscuro, C-34/2, Vasant kunj
When: Jan 13 & 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction