HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 17 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | Rudali (Director: Arvind Singh Chandravanshi)
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: January 17
Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Bhanja Mati Ra Mahak – A Journey Through Odisha’s Folk Dance Rhythms | Prahlada Nataka – A traditional folk theatre dance form from Ganjam, Odisha
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 17
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Sita’s Yoga: The Yoga of Awakening – Dena Merriam (Author), Dr AK Merchant, Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi & Soniya Sharma (Moderator)
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: January 17
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Spoiler Alert – StandUp Comedy Special ft Anshu Mor
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 17
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)