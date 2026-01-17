HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 17 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | Rudali (Director: Arvind Singh Chandravanshi)

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: January 17

Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Bhanja Mati Ra Mahak – A Journey Through Odisha’s Folk Dance Rhythms | Prahlada Nataka – A traditional folk theatre dance form from Ganjam, Odisha