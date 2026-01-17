Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 17 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, January 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 11:14 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | Rudali (Director: Arvind Singh Chandravanshi)

    Gram it: Delhi skies might be foggy but its artsy murals still manage to add vibrancy in daily lives of commuters. Here's one such instance as a shutterbug captures a woman walking past a mural amid dense fog on Saturday morning. Can you identify this spot is the city? (Photo: Manan VATSYAYANA/AFP)
    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: January 17

    Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #StepUp

    What: Bhanja Mati Ra Mahak – A Journey Through Odisha’s Folk Dance Rhythms | Prahlada Nataka – A traditional folk theatre dance form from Ganjam, Odisha

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 17

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Sita’s Yoga: The Yoga of Awakening – Dena Merriam (Author), Dr AK Merchant, Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi & Soniya Sharma (Moderator)

    Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: January 17

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Spoiler Alert – StandUp Comedy Special ft Anshu Mor

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: January 17

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

