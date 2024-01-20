HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 21
The day of January 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Soak in the Sun (if it's out) and let this Sunday be a memorable one even amid the chills. Wondering how to do that? Here's how:
#Staged
What: India International Ramayana Mela 2024
Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road
When: Jan 18 to 21
Timing: 11.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
What: Masha & The Bear
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg
When: Jan 20 & 21
Timing: 11am
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: VĀDYA
Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Pragati Maidan
When: Jan 18 to Feb 28
Timing: 10am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Delhi Literature Festival 2024
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 21
Timing: 5pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Madhur Virli Live
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida
When: Jan 21
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 (Aqua Line)
#CineCall
What: Ek Jagah Apni (A Place of Our Own)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: 10th Annual Crafts Festival
Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 Lodi Estate
When: Jan 19 to 22
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
