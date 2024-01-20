close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 21

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 21

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 20, 2024 10:55 PM IST

The day of January 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Soak in the Sun (if it's out) and let this Sunday be a memorable one even amid the chills. Wondering how to do that? Here's how:

Catch It Live on January 21
Catch It Live on January 21

#Staged

What: India International Ramayana Mela 2024

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Where: Purana Qila (Old Fort), Mathura Road

When: Jan 18 to 21

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Directed by Vishaal Asrani, this performance is a theatrical adaptation of the well-known animation series by the same name and will appeal to children of all ages.
Directed by Vishaal Asrani, this performance is a theatrical adaptation of the well-known animation series by the same name and will appeal to children of all ages.

What: Masha & The Bear

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg

When: Jan 20 & 21

Timing: 11am

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

Curated by Nidhi, this exhibition by MATI showcases folk, tribal and classical musical instruments to create awareness about their preservation and promotion in the face of rapid technological evolution.
Curated by Nidhi, this exhibition by MATI showcases folk, tribal and classical musical instruments to create awareness about their preservation and promotion in the face of rapid technological evolution.

What: VĀDYA

Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Pragati Maidan

When: Jan 18 to Feb 28

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: Delhi Literature Festival 2024

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 21

Timing: 5pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Madhur Virli Live

Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Hazipur, Sector 104, Noida

When: Jan 21

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 (Aqua Line)

#CineCall

Presented by Ektara Collective, this film is based on how Laila and Roshni, two transwomen, look for a house after they are evicted from the place they rented. As the search continues, it transcends physical spaces and biological bonds.
Presented by Ektara Collective, this film is based on how Laila and Roshni, two transwomen, look for a house after they are evicted from the place they rented. As the search continues, it transcends physical spaces and biological bonds.

What: Ek Jagah Apni (A Place of Our Own)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: 10th Annual Crafts Festival

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 Lodi Estate

When: Jan 19 to 22

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On