HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 24 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Mitr Rang Mahotsav | Bheja Fry (Director: Anil Sharma)
Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg
When: January 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Mirror Man, Mirror Me (Part II) – Watercolours by Shibu Natesan
Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park
When: January 23 to March 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: A Night of Iconic Grooves ft DJ Aqeel
Where: F Bar and Lounge, 105A Entertainment City Plot No A, Gardens Galleria Mall 2, Sector 38, Noida
When: January 24
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Bacchon Ki Doctor: Desi Parenting – Dr Madhavi Bharadwaj
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | Betiyan Mannu Ki (Director: Devendra Raj Ankur)
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: January 24
Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Memory, Migration and the Archive: The Transnational Afterlives of Family Photographs – Özge Baykan Calafato, Sabeena Gadihoke
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: January 24
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Maheep Singh Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: January 24
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: 74th India International Garment Fair
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal
When: January 23 to 25
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Yahobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)