HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 24 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

What: Mirror Man, Mirror Me (Part II) – Watercolours by Shibu Natesan

View this post on Instagram

When: January 23 to March 1

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn What: A Night of Iconic Grooves ft DJ Aqeel

Where: F Bar and Lounge, 105A Entertainment City Plot No A, Gardens Galleria Mall 2, Sector 38, Noida

When: January 24

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#LitTalk What: Bacchon Ki Doctor: Desi Parenting – Dr Madhavi Bharadwaj

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | Betiyan Mannu Ki (Director: Devendra Raj Ankur)

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: January 24

Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk What: Memory, Migration and the Archive: The Transnational Afterlives of Family Photographs – Özge Baykan Calafato, Sabeena Gadihoke

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: January 24

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Maheep Singh Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: January 24

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: 74th India International Garment Fair

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

When: January 23 to 25

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Yahobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)