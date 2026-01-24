Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 24 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, January 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 24, 2026 9:52 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: Mitr Rang Mahotsav | Bheja Fry (Director: Anil Sharma)

    Gram it: The drenched Friday that Delhi saw was nothing short of extraordinary as tableaux representing different states rolled down Kartavya Path during the full dress rehearsals for upcoming Republic Day celebrations. Here's a glimpse of the aesthetically designed Punjab tableau that will apparently showcase a replica of the popular Golden Temple situated in Amritsar. (Photo: Rahul Singh/ANI)
    Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

    When: January 24

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Mirror Man, Mirror Me (Part II) – Watercolours by Shibu Natesan

    Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park

    When: January 23 to March 1

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: A Night of Iconic Grooves ft DJ Aqeel

    Where: F Bar and Lounge, 105A Entertainment City Plot No A, Gardens Galleria Mall 2, Sector 38, Noida

    When: January 24

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Bacchon Ki Doctor: Desi Parenting – Dr Madhavi Bharadwaj

    Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 24

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Triveni Theatre Festival 2026 | Betiyan Mannu Ki (Director: Devendra Raj Ankur)

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: January 24

    Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Memory, Migration and the Archive: The Transnational Afterlives of Family Photographs – Özge Baykan Calafato, Sabeena Gadihoke

    Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate

    When: January 24

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Maheep Singh Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: January 24

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: 74th India International Garment Fair

    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

    When: January 23 to 25

    Timing: 10am to 6pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Yahobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 (Airport Express Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

