HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 28
The day of January 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Let this be not just any other Sunday in the winter for there's a lot in Delhi-NCR to explore alongside picnicking on the lawns of India Gate!
#Staged
What: Khamosh! Adalat Jari Hai
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 28
Timing: 2.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pratyush Chaubey Live
Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: Jan 28
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Future Fables
Where: Stir, 2, North Dr, Block C, Westend DLF Chattarpur Farms, Chhatarpur
When: Jan 28 to August 31
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufiyana Night ft Salman-Zaman
Where: NDMC Convention Centre, 15, Sansad Marg, Connaught Place
When: January 28
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Patola & Bandhej Exhibition
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: Jan 28 to 30
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)