HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 28

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 27, 2024 11:59 PM IST

The day of January 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Let this be not just any other Sunday in the winter for there's a lot in Delhi-NCR to explore alongside picnicking on the lawns of India Gate!

Catch it live on January 28

 

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

#Staged

Directed by Arjun Sahni, this play is an adaptation of Marathi play titled Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe, which was written by Vijay Tendulkar.

What: Khamosh! Adalat Jari Hai

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 28

Timing: 2.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Pratyush Chaubey Live

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: Jan 28

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Future Fables

Where: Stir, 2, North Dr, Block C, Westend DLF Chattarpur Farms, Chhatarpur

When: Jan 28 to August 31

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Sufiyana Night ft Salman-Zaman

Where: NDMC Convention Centre, 15, Sansad Marg, Connaught Place

When: January 28

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Patola & Bandhej Exhibition

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: Jan 28 to 30

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

