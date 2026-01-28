HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 28 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Ghar Pariwar Gram it: Even cold and rain in the city can't deter Delhiites from soaking in the beauty of the greens at the popular Lodhi Gardens. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today, with a chance of light showers. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: January 28

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: Baithak – Jugalbandi recital ft Pt Dishari Chakraborty (Santoor), Kartikeya Vasshist (Flute), Sourabh Goho (Tabla) & Alick Sengupta (Hindustani Classical Vocal)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 28

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies What: Utsav

Where: Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), 71, Lodhi Estate

When: January 28 to 31

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Bloom at Dusk: A Retrospective – Artworks by Jodhaiya Bai Baiga (Curator: Minhazz Majumdar)

Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli

When: January 23 to March 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: River Traveller: Journeys on the Tsangpo – Brahmaputra from Tibet to the Bay of Bengal ft Sanjoy Hazarika, Prof Mahesh Rangarajan & Anupreeta Das

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: January 28

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: IIC Double Bill | Reeta Das (Sarod), Ustad Akhtar Hussain (Tabla) & Anagha Manikandan (Carnatic Vocal), Delhi R Sridhar (Violin), Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: January 28

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: January 28

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Bharat Parv 2026

Where: Front Lawns, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

When: January 26 to 31

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)