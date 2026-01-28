HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 28 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Ghar Pariwar
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: January 28
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Baithak – Jugalbandi recital ft Pt Dishari Chakraborty (Santoor), Kartikeya Vasshist (Flute), Sourabh Goho (Tabla) & Alick Sengupta (Hindustani Classical Vocal)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 28
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Utsav
Where: Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), 71, Lodhi Estate
When: January 28 to 31
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Bloom at Dusk: A Retrospective – Artworks by Jodhaiya Bai Baiga (Curator: Minhazz Majumdar)
Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli
When: January 23 to March 11
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: River Traveller: Journeys on the Tsangpo – Brahmaputra from Tibet to the Bay of Bengal ft Sanjoy Hazarika, Prof Mahesh Rangarajan & Anupreeta Das
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: January 28
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Double Bill | Reeta Das (Sarod), Ustad Akhtar Hussain (Tabla) & Anagha Manikandan (Carnatic Vocal), Delhi R Sridhar (Violin), Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: January 28
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 28
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Bharat Parv 2026
Where: Front Lawns, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi
When: January 26 to 31
Timing: Noon to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)