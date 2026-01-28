Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 28 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, January 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    What: 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav | Ghar Pariwar

    Gram it: Even cold and rain in the city can't deter Delhiites from soaking in the beauty of the greens at the popular Lodhi Gardens. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today, with a chance of light showers. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
    Gram it: Even cold and rain in the city can't deter Delhiites from soaking in the beauty of the greens at the popular Lodhi Gardens. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today, with a chance of light showers. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: January 28

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Baithak – Jugalbandi recital ft Pt Dishari Chakraborty (Santoor), Kartikeya Vasshist (Flute), Sourabh Goho (Tabla) & Alick Sengupta (Hindustani Classical Vocal)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 28

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Utsav

    Where: Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), 71, Lodhi Estate

    When: January 28 to 31

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Bloom at Dusk: A Retrospective – Artworks by Jodhaiya Bai Baiga (Curator: Minhazz Majumdar)

    Where: Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutb Minar, Mehrauli

    When: January 23 to March 11

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: River Traveller: Journeys on the Tsangpo – Brahmaputra from Tibet to the Bay of Bengal ft Sanjoy Hazarika, Prof Mahesh Rangarajan & Anupreeta Das

    Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: January 28

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: IIC Double Bill | Reeta Das (Sarod), Ustad Akhtar Hussain (Tabla) & Anagha Manikandan (Carnatic Vocal), Delhi R Sridhar (Violin), Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: January 28

    Timing: 5.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Gaurav Gupta Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: January 28

    Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Bharat Parv 2026

    Where: Front Lawns, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

    When: January 26 to 31

    Timing: Noon to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

