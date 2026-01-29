Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 29 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Thursday, January 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Jan 29, 2026 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #StepUp
    What: Ek Shaam… Swadeshi Ke Naam – 150 Years of Vande Mataram

    Gram it: As Delhi gears up today to mark Beating the Retreat Ceremony 2026, which brings an end to the Republic Day celebrations, the Vijay Chowk is all set to reverberate with tunes of patriotism. Here's a glimpse of the full dress rehearsal, showing how Indian defence tri-service and paramilitary personnel will participate in it this year. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Gram it: As Delhi gears up today to mark Beating the Retreat Ceremony 2026, which brings an end to the Republic Day celebrations, the Vijay Chowk is all set to reverberate with tunes of patriotism. Here's a glimpse of the full dress rehearsal, showing how Indian defence tri-service and paramilitary personnel will participate in it this year. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

    When: January 29

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Harqatt Live

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: January 29

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Jashn-e-Qalam-o-Pashm – Calligraphy by Qamar Dagar & Pashmina shawls by Ehsaas

    Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: January 29 to February 8

    Timing: 11am to 7 pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #CineCall

    What: La Nuit des Rois (Night of the Kings) (Director: Philippe Lacôte)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: January 29

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: January 29

    Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 29 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On January 29 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes