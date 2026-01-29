HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 29 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Ek Shaam… Swadeshi Ke Naam – 150 Years of Vande Mataram
Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg
When: January 29
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Harqatt Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: January 29
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Jashn-e-Qalam-o-Pashm – Calligraphy by Qamar Dagar & Pashmina shawls by Ehsaas
Where: Main Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 29 to February 8
Timing: 11am to 7 pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: La Nuit des Rois (Night of the Kings) (Director: Philippe Lacôte)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: January 29
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft Ravi Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 29
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)